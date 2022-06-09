‘He was always there for us’ – wife pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in Kilkenny crash

A father of three who died when his motorcycle was in a collision with a car during a motorbike charity run has been remembered as someone who was always there for his family.

A dark rain and wind filled day marked the Funeral Mass of Ollie Heslin (42) from Castleroe, Maganey, Co Kildare who was killed last Saturday.

Mr Heslin was taking part in a charity motorcycle run for Carlow’s Holy Angels Day Care Centre for children with special needs when a car collided with his motorbike at 4.50pm at an area known as Blanchfield Park, Clifden, Co Kilkenny fatally injuring him.

Mr Heslin’s Requiem Mass took place at 11am at The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levistown, Co Kildare.

Mourners began to gather at around 10.15am and at Dowling’s Cross in heavy rain to walk behind Mr Heslin’s funeral cortege along the short distance to the church.

A large motorbike guard of honour led the hearse carrying Mr Heslin’s remains while colleagues of security firm Netwatch, where the father worked, guided him into the church.

Two other motorcyclists were injured in the collision and taken to University Hospital Waterford. One of the men injured in the accident rode as a pillion passenger taking part in guard of honour.

His wife Sophia, his young daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, his mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal were supported in their sorrow by hundreds of people including relatives, friends and work colleagues of the wider Heslin family.

Six pallbearers carried his oak coffin adorned with white lilies and roses into the packed Church.

Symbols of Mr Heslin’s life were brought to the altar by his daughters and other family members; a photograph of the family together, a Leinster rugby shirt, hat and scarf to mark his love of the sport, motorbike and camper van magazines, a chisel to portray his skills as a craft maker and seat box marking his love of working outdoors.

Fr Aidan Kieran told mourners gathered inside and outside the church: “It’s with great sadness that we gather here today to celebrate the Funeral Mass of Oliver Heslin. Oliver was so loved by his own family, his extended family, everyone in the community here in Levistown, all of his work colleagues, all his friends and any one who knew him.

“He was so loved and so popular with so many people. There’s been great sadness in the area of course for the past few days after we learnt the news that Oliver had died in such tragic circumstances.

“I offer my own sympathies and the sympathies of everyone in our community and everyone here today. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

“We carry great sadness with us at this time that Ollie has departed from this life. We know that life will never be the same for us again that Ollie you won’t be with us in quite the same way as he always was.

“But we remember we have sadness in our hearts because he meant so much to us and because we love him so much. We give thanks today for every moment that we started with Ollie and for the privilege for having known him and to have spent time with.

“He was a wonderful man and we will never forget how he touched all of our hearts in such a profound way. We commend Ollie into the hands of God in a special way. Ollie was a gift from God and we return him to God this day.

“This is a difficult moment for us, a difficult time for us but we pray that the love of God will sustain us through these difficult days and any difficult days that may lay ahead. Ollie’s last act to help others was an act of love. We ask the Lord to heal our hearts at this time.”

Former rugby Ireland International, Mick Galway who lives in Kilkenny, paid his respects to the family.

In her eulogy at the end of her husband’s Mass, an emotional Mrs Heslin said: “On my first day here I could see how much he was so loved by his family and the community. There were so many memorable moments at my expense but I didn’t mind because I knew he loved me. Ollie loved his babies, they meant so much (to him). He was always there for us.”

His remains were cremated following his Funeral at Newlands Cross Crematorium on the outskirts of Dublin.

Meanwhile a 35-year-old UK national was remanded in custody with consent to bail charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Heslin at Kilkenny District Court last Tuesday.

James Hardy, a lawyer with an address of 172 Wright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is charged with driving a vehicle registration number 211D4002 in a manner including speed and dangerous to the public contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 2011 on the R712 between Kilkenny and the village of Paulstown.

The court heard that Mr Hardy had been in Ireland with his girlfriend and her 94-year-old grandmother following a family wedding in the UK.

Gardai informed the court that Mr Hardy passed a breathalyser test and had not been using his mobile phone at the time of the collision.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill Prison with consent to bail.

Mr Hardy is due to re-appear before the court next Tuesday.