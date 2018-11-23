Friends and family members of a young Irish man that died in an assault in New York City yesterday are "devastated" over the loss of "a true gentleman".

Friends and family members of a young Irish man that died in an assault in New York City yesterday are "devastated" over the loss of "a true gentleman".

'He was a young gentleman'- tributes paid to Irishman (21) who died in New York assault

Danny McGee (21) from Drumlish, Co Longford passed away after he was assaulted outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens, in a suspected one-punch attack shortly before 4am yesterday.

Described as a well-liked and popular young man by his peers, it is understood that Danny was also a talented soccer and GAA player.

His former soccer club, Gaels United, said in a statement on social media that they were "shocked" to hear of his passing and said that all club games are cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect to his family.

"We are all shocked and sad to hear of the untimely death of Danny McGee. Danny played with our club for many years and we are shocked to hear of his passing," a spokesperson for the club said.

"He was a true gentleman, always very friendly with a great smile and sense of humour. He played soccer with great passion and was proud to captain the Longford Kennedy cup team in 2011."

It is understood that the 21-year-old had been living in NYC for a year.

Meanwhile his former GAA club Fr Manning Gaels, of which he played for up until he emigrated to the US this year, described him as a "gentleman".

"Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him. To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy," the club said.

Tributes towards the young man poured in on social media overnight from his friends who expressed their shock at the tragedy.

"Such a terrible shock, what a great character. He will be sadly missed, RIP Danny," one pal wrote.

Local Fine Gael councillor Martin Mulleady, who said he knew Mr McGee personally, expressed his sympathies with Mr McGee's family last night.

"I knew him very well. He was very well liked and comes from a highly respected local family," he said.

"It's awful, awful news to get and my heart goes out to his family at this time," Mr Mulleady said.

Last night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the death and that they are providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased.

It is understood that no arrests have yet been made and that investigations are ongoing.

Read more: Man killed by punch in New York while second dies in Perth

Online Editors