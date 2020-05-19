'He was a lovely fella' - gardai believe man found with head injuries may have been killed during row

Gardai at the scene of the death of a man at a house on Bluebell Avenue Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

GARDAI investigating the death of a man in Dublin at the weekend believe he may have been killed during a row.

It is understood officers are satisfied Alan Hall (44) suffered injuries to his head and neck.

Tonight, Superintendent James Dalton, of Clondalkin Garda Station, said the preliminary results of the post mortem examination into the death were not being released for operational reasons.

“A post mortem was carried out at the city morgue by Dr Hansu,” he said.

“Gardai at Clondalkin Garda Station are conducting a criminal investigation into all the circumstances.”

A senior source said the main line of investigation was now to identify who caused the injuries to Mr Hall that were the cause of his death.

The 44-year-old is believed to have been from Coolock, but had been living on Bluebell Avenue for around two years.

He was described by neighbours as a “quiet but helpful” man.

He lived on his own in the end-of-terrace cottage where the fire was reported at 11.20am on Monday.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who heard smoke and carbon monoxide detectors going off.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze, which was in the bedroom, under control.

However, when firefighters searched the house, they found Mr Hall dead in the bathroom with apparent injuries to his head and neck.

Supt Dalton appealed for anyone who was in the area between Sunday evening and Monday morning, particularly any motorists with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Neighbours said today Mr Hall usually “kept himself to himself” but would sometimes have friends around to socialise.

“He was a lovely fella. He would do anything for you. He had been shopping for someone the day before this happened,” one neighbour said.

“I used to have a few drinks with him on special occasions and he was a nice lad. It’s very sad.”

The neighbour said Mr Hall was seen the day before the fire and did not have any visible injuries.

“If he was injured it was later, we think,” the neighbour said.

There were some indications the back door of the house may have been open when the emergency services arrived.

Online Editors