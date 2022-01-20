| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘He took my career from me and so much more’ – nurse speaks of terrifying assault

Nurse Deirdre O'Mahony Expand

Close

Nurse Deirdre O'Mahony

Nurse Deirdre O'Mahony

Nurse Deirdre O'Mahony

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A nurse who was allegedly attacked by a male patient in the emergency department of a hospital said the incident “took my career from me and so much more”.

Mother-of-three Deirdre O’Mahony claims she was working at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) when she was put in a headlock by a man and nearly lost consciousness.

Related topics

More On An Garda Síochána

Most Watched

Privacy