‘He took my career from me and so much more’ – nurse speaks of terrifying assault

A nurse who was allegedly attacked by a male patient in the emergency department of a hospital said the incident “took my career from me and so much more”.

Mother-of-three Deirdre O’Mahony claims she was working at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) when she was put in a headlock by a man and nearly lost consciousness.

More than three-and-a-half years later, Ms O’Mahony is still receiving treatment for the injuries she suffered and has been unable to return to work. She said the ordeal took a significant toll on her life and criticised the fact that the man, who was travelling in Ireland at the time, did not face any charges and later left the country.

Figures provided by the HSE show there have been 33,854 assaults against nurses in the last seven years, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) warning the true number may be even higher.

Ms O’Mahony, who lives in Tralee, said she decided to speak out about the incident as she wants there to be a “zero tolerance” approach to attacks on frontline staff.

“I was working on my own in the resuscitation room and waiting for a patient to be transferred to the ICU. The porter arrived and this man was sitting on the bottom of a trolley and within a split second he had me in a headlock and on the ground,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I remember the absolute terror and crawling away on the floor. Colleagues told me that I had turned blue in the face. If the porter hadn’t been there with me, I could have been killed.”

Ms O’Mahony, who originally spoke to Kerry’s Eye about her experience, said she had been working at UHK for seven years when the incident happened on July 30, 2018.

“The fact nothing was done had a huge effect on my mental health,” she said.

“I was on no medication prior to this. I worked full time, went to the gym three times a week and was a wife and a mother.

“I worked so hard to get my degree as a mature student and my job was a huge part of me. Now I’m on eight different types of medication, from pain killers to antidepressants. I’ve had nerves burnt at the root. I’ve had injections into my back. I have been trying everything to get back to work but I could never be an emergency department nurse again. He took that from me, and so much more.”

She said verbal abuse from patients had become an unfortunate part of the job, but she had never been physically attacked before.

“I’ve had anxiety attacks while walking. I remember on two occasions there were men in front and once I passed them I would be worse. I would nearly be like Forrest Gump running down the road,” she said.

“You feel guilty for not going out with your kids or husband. I couldn’t sleep and stopped going to bed. I would stay up in front of the television until I fell asleep at 4am, then wake up at 7am cranky and not wanting to talk to anyone.

"I know I can’t change what happened to me but I want to highlight how these attacks shouldn’t happen – and if they do, action should be taken.

“If a man punched a garda in the arm while walking down the street, do you think nothing would happen?”

Ms O’Mahony made an official complaint to the Garda Ombudsman as she was unhappy about the investigation. In January 2021, she was notified that Gsoc had decided there had been no breach of discipline by gardaí.

“All I wanted was an explanation,” she said.

When contacted for comment, a UHK spokesperson said: “As the incident was the subject of a formal investigation by An Garda Síochána, your query should be redirected to them.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended University Hospital Kerry on July 20, 2018 regarding an alleged assault on a female member of staff.

“An investigation was commenced and no arrests have been made to date.”

Meanwhile, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said a security audit needs to be carried out at all Irish hospitals, particularly in emergency departments.

“We will continue to ask the Health and Safety Authority to examine workplaces and to take into account the clear evidence that INMO has presented that overcrowding and unrealistic workloads, long wait times and cramped spaces lead to frustration, and we reject that anyone would consider it OK to take that out on the nurse or midwife,” she said.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond is seeking to introduce legislation which will see a mandatory six-month prison sentence handed down to anyone who attacks a garda or frontline worker.