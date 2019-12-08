A CO TIPPERARY dentist who helped a woman that was injured in a domestic violence incident has been awarded 'Caring Dentist of the Year' for his compassionate treatment.

'He showed me a way out' - dentist of the year fixed woman's broken tooth after domestic violence incident

Dr Pádraig O’Reachtagáin fixed the woman's broken tooth and also showed the woman and her children a way out of the violent situation.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, travelled to Castle Street Dental Practice in Roscrea to receive treatment after the incident.

"Pádraig opened up his practice on a Saturday morning just to treat me at much expense to himself I am sure. He was caring, compassionate and also advised me on the avenues I could go down to get myself and my children into a much safer environment," she said.

"I can’t express how thankful I am; he not only repaired my tooth but showed me a way to get out of a violent situation – myself and my children are now safe due to his care and understanding….he truly deserves this award."

Dr O’Reachtagáin, who has worked in dentistry for almost 40 years, said that the real winner was the woman "who took the courageous step to get herself and her children out of an abusive situation."

"If other victims of abuse are inspired by this woman’s story and see that it is possible to get out of these situations, that will be a real result," he said.

Dr O’Reachtagáin said that he worked in east London for 10 years in the 80s in an area close to a refuge for victims of domestic violence.

"From treating those women, I learned that domestic abuse and violence was a lot more prevalent then we all like to think," he said.

"I also learned that it was an issue which while shrouded in secrecy affected women from all walks of life”

President of the Irish Dental Association Professor Leo Stassen praised Dr O’Reachtagáin for his generosity of spirit and professional dedication.

"Pádraig displayed tremendous sensitivity and understanding of the physical and emotional needs of a patient in distress. After ensuring the patient had a secure and caring environment, he went on to provide her with excellent treatment and wise counsel.

"This enabled the mum and her children to escape from a dangerous situation. Her story - and indeed her own generosity in donating her prize to Women’s Aid - will undoubtedly inspire others who find themselves in similar situations.”

While nominators receive a €1,500 prize if the dentist they nominate wins, the woman asked for the money to go to Women's Aid.

A spokesperson for Colgate said they would be "delighted" to match the €1,500 donation to Women’s Aid.

The Irish Dental Association received over 1,000 nominations from dental patients all over the country for this year’s awards.

