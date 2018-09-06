A young boy (5) with autism has been unable to start back in school because he has yet to receive his place on the school bus despite the term starting last Thursday, his mother has claimed.

‘He sees the bus every morning and cries’ - young boy unable to start school because of school bus mix up

Tracy Neeson, from Mulhuddart in Dublin, said her son Carlos was left in tears after being unable to return to school for his first week as they are yet to receive a spot on a Bus Eireann school bus.

A pupil at St Paul’s Special School in Beaumont, Tracy says that Carlos has been unable to attend school yet as the family rely on the bus to take him there.

“I’m a single mum and I don’t drive, we have no other options. It could be January by the time he starts school at this stage,” Tracy told Independent.ie.

Carlos being comforted by his assistance dog, Jazz

“I’ve two other children in schools nearby that have to be collected and I wouldn’t make it out to Beaumont in time to pick up Carlos too. It could involve four buses a day and a two and a half hour journey each way.”

Tracy said Carlos had been looking forward to starting back in school all summer and was heartbroken when he couldn’t return with his peers last week.

“He’s absolutely devastated, the only thing he’s been looking forward to is school,” she said.

“He sees the bus going by every morning, one day he tried to run after it. My heart is breaking for him, he got up last Tuesday, put his uniform on and cried for two hours when he found out he couldn’t go.”

During his first year at St Paul’s, Carlos got the bus to and from school, as well as to get to a different Dublin school that he attended last year.

Over the past week, Tracy says she has been trying to get a response from Bus Eireann and the Department of Education as to why her son's name is not on the list and has also noticed a difference in her son’s behaviour.

The young boy has used the bus service for the last two years, mum Tracy says.

“No one has been able to make contact with them, all they need to do is put his name on a list but we haven’t heard anything.

“He’s missing out on school time, it’s causing behaviour issues I’ve never seen before. He’s frustrated and taking it on me because he doesn’t understand why he can’t go.”

Bus Eireann confirmed that as St Paul's is a special needs school, all applications are made through the Department of Education and Skills.

"While Bus Éireann do not generally comment on individual cases I can confirm that we currently have no record of any application from the aforementioned pupil on file," a Bus Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Applications for mainstream transport are made via Bus Éireann and applications for Special Needs transport are made via the Department of Education & Skills."

According to the Department of Education, children are eligible for the transport scheme under the following criteria:

- If they have special educational needs arising from a diagnosed disability in accordance with the designation of high and low incidence disability set out in Department of Education and Skill’s (DES) Circular 02/05

- And they are attending the nearest recognised: mainstream school, special class/special school or a unit, that is or can be resourced, to meet their special educational needs

Eligibility is determined following consultation with the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) through its network of Special Education Needs Organisers (SENO).

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told Independent.ie that "it is the policy of the Department not to comment on individual cases."

Online Editors