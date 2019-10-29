A GoFundMe page has been launched in support of two children from Co Meath who recently lost their mother to an aggressive form of cancer.

'He never left her side' - fundraising page set up for woman (29) who died after cancer to support her two children

Six weeks ago, devoted mother Leanne McCashin (29) world was turned upside down after doctors discovered a large mass tumor growing close to her liver.

After undergoing a series of tests and scans, Leanne was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with the hopes of receiving treatment at a location close to her girls, Ruby (5) and Alice (4).

Unfortunately, the hospital could not operate on her condition, so she was brought to St Vincent’s in Dublin a week later for new treatment.

Sadly, Leanne’s treatment came too late and she passed away last week on October 21, with her partner Jason and loved ones by her side.

According to Jason’s brother James, Leanne put so much love and dedication into being the best mother possible to Alice and Ruby.

“Leanne and Jason were so strong together and he never left her side for one moment through her short battle,” he said.

“He is devastated, but knows he has to be strong and do everything in his power to make sure Alice and Ruby will never forget how wonderful their mammy was.

“I am so proud of my little brother; he is so brave and strong. I can't imagine the pain he feels inside but I know he will do everything he can to provide a great future for his girls,” he said.

James has since set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Ruby and Alice’s future.

“Drogheda is where Jason, Leanne and the girls call home and it is where they have been so happy as a family,” he continued.

“I started this GoFundMe because I want Jason and the girls to stay at home and to get through this very tough period of their life, and to give him the best chance to provide that future for Ruby and Alice.

“He knows that's what their mammy would have wanted. I am reaching out to everyone and anyone who can donate whatever they can to give Jason and the girls that time to heal and adjust to life without a mammy and grieve without any financial burden,” he said.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/future-without-mammy

