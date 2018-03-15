The daughter of a pensioner who went missing after walking out of a hospital yesterday has said he must be "really frightened by now."

'He must be really frightened' - search for 'confused' pensioner missing from Dublin hospital

Hundreds of people are searching for Alexander "Alec" Ryan (70), after he wandered out of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

He was captured on CCTV leaving the hospital campus at around 1.15pm on Wednesday and there has been no trace of him since. His daughter Clare, who is from Ringsend, told Independent.ie that she is desperate to know where her father is.

She explained: "He's been in St Vincent's hospital since last Thursday, he went in with an issue with his blood, he also has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, so he has problems breathing and he has heart failure. "My dad does get confused and his memory isn't the best.

"I can only imagine that he must be really frightened by now." A search party has been launched but Clare says they have no information about where he is.

"He left the hospital, and CCTV showed that he turned right towards the lane and hasn't been seen since, there's just been absolutely nothing since. "Hundreds of people were out searching for him last night and we're going to try to organise those efforts better today."

He is described as being approximately 5"11', of stocky build, with grey hair and a grey moustache.

Mr Ryan was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a green coat.

Clare added: "We are all really worried, if anyone know anything at all, please, please get in touch." Anyone with any information is urged to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Independent.ie has contacted St Vincent's Hospital for a comment but have not yet received a reply.

