'He lived for his family' - shock after devoted dad dies after suffering blood clot

Adam Johnston (32) was playing with his 18-month-old daughter Lily in the family's home in Sydney when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital on September 15.

His fiancee Jasmine Nash (29) alerted his family in Glenavy, who flew thousands of miles to be by his bedside.

Tragically, the former Crumlin High School and Lurgan College pupil, who had lived in Australia for 12 years, passed away in hospital three days later surrounded by his loved ones.

Adam, who worked as a production manager at ballistics protection firm Armor Australia and had gained Australian citizenship, had been planning to marry his long-term partner Jasmine in October 2019.

A fundraising page set up to support his daughter and fiancee raised over A$20,000 in just six days.

His brothers Ashley (29) and Andy (33) said Adam "had everything going for him".

"Adam lived for Lily and Jasmine, they were his absolute stars," Ashley told Independent.ie.

"Jasmine always said she thought true love at first sight didn't exist until she met Adam.

"He had a perfect life and Lily was the apple of his eye.

"He was born to be a dad, he had just changed into dad mode.

"To me it doesn't seem real that he has died, it has happened so suddenly."

Andy, who is a farmer in Glenavy, explained: "Adam was playing with his daughter and he dropped to the floor.

"They rushed him to hospital and found his heart had stopped due to a clot between his heart and lungs.

"It was such a shock. I got a call from Jasmine in the middle of the night.

"We were all at home in Co Antrim, and it took us 20 hours to get to Australia.

"Things deteriorated quite rapidly, they were able to remove the clot, but there were other complications.

"We all made it out to say goodbye to him. It has been like a bolt from the blue."

Adam and his family had just moved into a new home in Leppington in west Sydney when the tragedy struck.

"Lily is 18 months old, they had all just moved in, and he and Jasmine were planning to get married next October," added Andy.

"Jasmine had her first song picked, but they hadn't set a date. He met Jasmine about three years ago and they had Lily on March 23, 2017.

"No matter what he did, she had to be with him.

"He was a very dedicated family man and Lily was his princess.

"He had a happy life, a loving young family, everything going for him. Jasmine is trying to be strong for Lily, but some days are worse than others.

"Adam was one of four brothers, including our brother Aaron, and our mum and dad aren't taking it well."

Ashley said that he "felt emotional" upon entering his brother's new home for the first time after rushing to Australia.

"We had last seen him at Christmas when he came over to Northern Ireland with Jasmine and Lily," he said.

"They had just moved in a month ago and he was in the middle of doing everything for the garden.

"When I went into the house I saw his notes. He was on the way to getting everything he wanted.

"He was building his own gym in the garage. He was always healthy, he played football every week. Now his closest friends are planning to finish the garden for the family."

Ashley described Adam as a "real character" who was "outgoing and generous".

"He couldn't do enough for people," he added. "So many people have come to say how great he was and how he brightened up their lives. He was my big brother, I looked up to him and he always looked out for me."

The brothers thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraising page, which had raised over A$20,000 at the time of going to press.

And they also thanked everyone who shared their memories of Adam on a memorial Facebook page, which will be shared with Lily when she gets older.

Adam's funeral took place in Australia last Friday and his family will hold a celebration of his life in St Aidan's Church Hall in Glenavy at noon this Saturday.

"He was popular, he had friends from around the world through travel and work who have contacted me, and we are expecting quite a few people to attend," Ashley added.

"Adam wasn't a fan of doom and gloom so it will be a celebration of his life and it is open to everybody."

To donate to the fundraising page visit www.gofundme.com/rip-adam-jimmie-johnston-big-ape

