The family of a teenager who died in a lake tragedy have paid tribute to their “beautiful son”.

Jay Moffett (13) from got into difficulties in the water near Canal Court in Scarva, Co Down on Monday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

His family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Jay.

"He was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin who lit up the lives of everyone who knew him in his 13 years.

“We are grateful for the support we have received at this terrible time and would ask that we now be given the space to grieve in private.”

A family notice said he was the son of Wayne and Caroline Moffett and the older brother of Ollie and Daisy.

His father and another man had tried desperately to revive him as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Despite their efforts, he later died in Craigavon Area Hospital.

The emergency response had involved the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the air ambulance.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

The teenager’s mother is the owner of the Shady Nail salon in Scarva, which has had all appointments cancelled indefinitely.

His grandparents Tom and Hilary Greer run the Park Inn in the village, which has also been closed.

Fire Service group commander Gary Magwood said rescue crews had been greeted with “a traumatic scene” on Monday.

“We had the young man’s father in the water trying to retrieve his son, being assisted by a colleague, a friend of the family,” he told RTE.

“Our crews assisted with ropes and lines and they were able to recover the young man from the water, medical assistance was rendered at the scene and then he was transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, unfortunately.

“At this stage our condolences go out to the family. This is a traumatic incident, including for our crews, who are from the local area and are known to the family.

“As a father myself, this has a devastating effect on the crews and the local community and the family. We are just devastated by what has happened.

“I am led to believe that he had gone down with a few friends and they had got into difficulties in the water.

"The friends left to get help and subsequently we were notified and attended, and that is my understanding of what happened.”

Jay was a year nine pupil at Tandragee Junior High School. It said his death had caused “great sadness”.

A statement on behalf of the board of governors, staff and pupils read: “Jay’s death is particularly poignant. He has always been a popular, helpful and very pleasant pupil and will be deeply missed by pupils and staff.”

Describing him as “a particularly talented artist”, it added that he had been a valued and loyal member of his form class and “an exemplary citizen”.

“Jay’s potential was boundless, he enjoyed school and would have no doubt achieved further success upon completion of study at Key Stage 3.”

At Tullylish Amateur Boxing Club the teenager’s coach Tony Keeley offered his support to the family and friends.

"He embodied everything about the boxers we love that came to our club,” he told the BBC.

“He was a young man who was full of life and energy. He was very well mannered, he was ready to learn and he was always a young man who showed the way by his example.”

Remembering his smiling and happy personality, Mr Keeley said he had been a credit to his family.

"He was a young man who was really developing and he was so full of potential and so full of life, so this has been very devastating for all of us,” he added.

Mr Keeley said the club had contacted the families of their other young boxers, who have been left “devastated and numb” by the loss.

"We would know and be very aware going forward that we’ll have to support them through this too,” he said.

"And we believe that spirit that Jay embodied will help us come together.

"Although they say boxing is a singular and solitary sport, it’s really about team and family as well.

"And so the Tullylish Boxing Club family will come together, and we’re here for Jay’s family and we’re here for each other as we go forward.”

As well as messages of condolence and flowers left near the scene of the accident, hundreds of others posted their own tributes for the family on social media.

On the school Facebook page, one man wrote: “On behalf of Tandragee Presbyterian Church, our sincere sympathy and prayers go out to the Moffett Family and (his school) .”

Another woman on the school page called him “the most amazing, happy, caring, funny, loyal boy I’ve ever met”.

She added: “He always was and he’ll always be in our hearts. Thinking of his wonderful parents, family circle and friends.”