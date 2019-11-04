'He left an indelible mark, not only on Irish broadcasting, but on Irish society as a whole' - politicians pay tribute to Gay Byrne

Politicians from across all parties have fondly remembered the Dubliner after he passed away this afternoon, following a two-year battle with cancer.

President Higgins said Mr Byrne had "an innate gentleness as a person, professionalism and humour".

"Through his work in radio and on television he challenged Irish society, and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life.

"In doing so, he became one of the most familiar and distinctive voices of our times, helping shape our conscience, our self-image, and our idea of who we might be. Beyond compassion, which he had in abundance, he had a sense of what was just," the President said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the former Late Late Show host (85) was “the most influential broadcaster in the history of the State” and a “much-loved figure who changed Ireland for the better in so many ways."

In a series of tweets this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said: “I knew him when he was Chairman of [the Road Safety Authority] and saw the effectiveness of his campaign against the needless tragedy of road deaths. On radio and on television over so many decades ‘Uncle Gaybo’ provided a voice for all those who had been silenced or were afraid to speak up, and helped us confront things that needed to be changed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Mr Byrne “has left an indelible mark, not only on Irish broadcasting, but on Irish society as a whole”.

"His intellect and emotional intelligence was unparalleled and his ability to sensitively approach delicate and sometimes controversial issues set him apart from other presenters.

"Even after his official retirement, he continued to work on Lyric FM and presented the successful The Meaning of Life programme, further illustrating his love for the broadcasting medium and his great breadth of knowledge and interests," Mr Martin said.

He added that the broadcast was "a true public servant" during his time as chairman of the Road Safety Authority.

"Gay Byrne was a rare treasure who touched the lives, not only of his family and friends, but the hundreds of thousands of people who welcomed him into their lives and their homes on the radio and tv."

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said that Mr Byrne was "the father of the nation".

In a tribute posted on Twitter this afternoon, she said: "He spoke on behalf of the people and the impact he had on Irish society was phenomenal. Ireland is a better place thanks to him. My condolences to his family. RIP."

