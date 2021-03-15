‘He leaves a lasting legacy to the charity sector’ – tributes paid to Jamie Dornan’s dad Jim as he dies, aged 73

Tributes have been paid to retired obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, who has died aged 73.

The father of actor Jamie Dornan passed away after having suffered Covid-19. He had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Posting on social media on Monday morning, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI wrote: "Incredibly sad news to share this morning as we learnt of the passing of Professor Jim Dornan.

"Jim was a passionate patron, advocate and long time friend to all at Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

"A champion for many local charities and causes in NI, Jim always gave his time and advice freely with big smile and plenty of fun.

"He leaves a lasting legacy to the charity sector, the medical sector and to his family, friends and colleagues.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Jim's family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Jim."

During his distinguished medical career, Professor Dornan was a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist with the Belfast trust from 1986 to 2012, professor of Foetal Medicine at Queen's University Belfast from 1995 to 2012 and senior vice-president of the Royal College of Gynaecologists from 2004 to 2006.

He was also chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and head of department with Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain.

His first wife Lorna Dornan had stage four pancreatic cancer and died in July 1998.

He later remarried top gynaecologist Samina Dornan.

The renowned surgeon and his Hollywood actor son Jamie later backed a new group, NI PanC, set up in Belfast to support families battling pancreatic cancer.

Having once considered acting as a career, the father-of-three recently appeared in the third series of the ITV drama Marcella, which stars Anna Friel and was shot in Belfast.

He had previous experience of playing a policeman, having appeared in The Fall, in which son Jamie played a serial killer, after Allan Cubitt, the writer and producer of the series, came up with the idea.

