The heartbroken mother of Danny McGee (21) from Longford who died after a fatal assault in New York last year said that “just one punch” ended the life of someone who had so much to look forward to.

'He had so much to look forward to' - heartbroken mother of Danny McGee (21) who died after a fatal assault in New York speaks

Steven O’Brien (26) from Dublin, pleaded guilty to the assault charge in Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday and will serve six months in prison.

He is to be formally sentenced on January 8 after being released on continuing bail.

Mr McGee, originally from Drumlish, was found lying unresponsive outside of a bar in Queens shortly before 4am on November 22 last year.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, his mother Colleen McGee said that the family was heartbroken by Danny’s untimely death.

“We’re heartbroken, he was an older and younger brother.

“We all missed him so much when he was away and he was going to return home in February.”

She paid tribute to her son and said that he was a “larger than life” person.

“He was a larger than life character, he was extremely entertaining,” she said.

“He was a great kid, he loved nothing more than going out with his friends for a night.

“He made friends everywhere he went, children loved him, older people loved him. He had friends everywhere,” she said.

Danny had attended college for a year but after finding that “it wasn’t for him”, he went to New York in September 2017.

A little over a year since he first arrived in New York, Ms McGee remembered gardaí coming to her door on the night of November 22 2018, the day that he died.

It is understood that the 21-year-old had been living in NYC for a year

“I was home on that evening,” she said.

“The guards came to my door, asked me if I was Colleen and the first thing I said was, ‘Please don’t tell me something has happened to my son’.

“They came in and told me what had happened,” she added.

She said that while she isn’t sure what exactly happened outside of the bar, she said that “there was a punch thrown and that was it”.

Ms McGee added that his death should serve as a warning to other young men.

“If you get involved in a heated situation, please just walk away. And in the heat of the moment, I don’t really know what happened, but one punch ended a young life, he had so much to look forward to,” she added.

A tribute mass arranged by the Longford Association of New York will take place later on today and a remembrance mass will also take place in Drumlish, Longford, on December 14.

