‘He had no major symptoms, we thought it was an infection’ - family 'devastated' as father-of-three diagnosed with cancer

Daniel Gorry (28), from Tullamore in Co Offaly, was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in September, and the disease has since spread to five other areas of his body.

Daniel's wife Rachel (27) said they were on holidays in Portugal when his condition started to deteriorate.

“He was back and forward to the doctor from June onward with a gut infection, and he missed an appointment in September while we were on holidays in Portugal,” Rachel told Independent.ie.

“He was having pain in Portugal and it was so bad that he couldn’t sleep, so we went to the hospital where they put a camera in.

“He was bleeding internally and had lost so much blood that he needed two blood infusions.”

Rachel explained that after seven days in a Portuguese hospital, they were told it looked like cancer was a possibility, but they didn’t receive confirmation until he returned for a biopsy in Dublin.

"They told us the cancer had spread to his lung, his bones, his lymph nodes. They said an operation is off the table as there were too many areas affected,” she said

“We asked them to be brutally honest - they said if the chemotherapy works, he’ll live for a couple of years. If it doesn't, we’ll send him home and make him as comfortable as possible.”

The news was a shock for the couple, who have three young children under the age of eight.

“He had no major symptoms - he said he had a sore stomach, but it wasn’t too bad. The doctors thought it was a gut infection. He wasn’t in agony, and now it’s after spreading like wildfire,” Rachel said.

“He's devastated, he’s so upset that the kids might forget him. Leah (7) knows her daddy is very sick, that he’s been in and out of hospital.

“We told her they were giving him strong medicine that may make his hair fall out and she was worried he would be bald for her birthday.”

Relatives of the couple have since started a fundraising page to raise money for the family’s expenses while they are both out of work.

A local barbershop, McIvor's Barbers in Tullamore has also decided to donate all of their takings next Saturday October 27 to the family.

"We can’t believe the support from the community, it’s been overwhelming and helping us get through," Rachel said.

“We’re staying positive and not accepting the odds. Daniel is young, strong and doesn’t smoke and we believe we have a fighting chance.”

Rachel's sister Aimee Nolan, who created the fundraising page, said Daniel will do anything to spend as much time as possible with his family and thanked the public for their help so far.

"Daniel is a strong young man who will not give up this fight to easy and will do anything to get more time to spend with the four women in his life," the page reads.

"As we all know trips to hospital are draining both emotionally and physically also financially. Obviously Daniel cannot work at this present time and his wife had to leave her job to care for Daniel and their three small children.

"They would appreciate any support big or small you could offer to help pay for bills, travel expenses etc.. A big thank you to everyone who has helped so far, it doesn’t go unnoticed."

More information on the fundraiser for Daniel and his family can be found here

