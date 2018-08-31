'He brought so much life to everything he did' - tributes paid to man (22) killed in collision in Waterford

A young man who died in a collision in Co Waterford last night has been remembered as a person who 'brought so much life to everything he did' and was a joy to be around.

Martin Walsh (22), from Slieverue in Co Kilkenny, was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck a barrier on the R675 Tramore Road near Waterford city shortly before 10pm on Thursday night.

Known as ‘Marty’ by family and friends, the 22-year-old has been described as a “popular and friendly” young man.

Louise Hanlon said she first met Marty through the barbershop she owns in Waterford and they became good friends.

She told Independent.ie: "He is going to be really missed - he was so fun and brought so much life to everything he did.

"We first met at an event here and he worked in the pub next door, so everyone is just devastated, we can't believe it.

"He was so full of life, he would come into the barbers and put on a pair of rollerblades and skate around the place, he was just a livewire.

"He was well-known and he loved the social scene, the bike scene, the car scene and he was mad into his fashion, he seemed to be involved in everything."

Heartbroken friends also took to social media to remember Marty.

“Marty, you were the most popular and friendliest person I knew! You will genuinely be missed hugely by everyone,” one pal said.

Another read: “Absolutely cannot believe the news I got last night. Marty you’re my best friend in the entire world I’m just so lost for words.

“I hope you knew how many people's lives you made better by being in them xxx love you lots.”

Another tribute read; "Very sad to wake up and hear about the passing of Marty Walsh, a lovely young fella who always had a smile on his face. Thinking of all Marty's family and friends at this time. You will be surely missed. RIP."

It is understood that Marty worked at Shortts & Project bar in Waterford, who said they were devastated to hear the news in an emotional Facebook post.

“We were absolutely devastated to wake up to the news that our employee and friend, Marty, passed away in a tragic accident last night,” a spokesperson for the bar said.

“You were loved and will be missed by everyone here buddy. RIP and condolences to your family and friends.”

His body has been removed to the mortuary at in n for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified, according to gardai.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

It is the second motorcyclist fatality this week, following the death of a man in a collision between a motorbike and a truck on the M1 in Dublin on Wednesday.

A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

