Hazel Chu and Patrick Costello married in ‘casual and relaxed’ wedding at the Mansion House

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu with her husband Patrick Costello at their wedding at the Mansion House in Dublin. (Picture: Arthur Carron)

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu with her husband Patrick Costello at their wedding at the Mansion House in Dublin. (Picture: Arthur Carron)

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Patrick Costello TD were married at the Mansion House today.

After the intimate 3pm ceremony, friends and family joined the newly-weds in a supervised cordoned off seating area at the front of the house.

The Green Party couple's “religious blessing” ceremony took place today but they have postponed their celebration party until next year.

Read More

When asked how her day has been as she stepped out of the Mansion House in an off the shoulder cream dress and bright pink heels, Ms Chu said "it's been busy".

She said her three-year-old daughter Alex thoroughly enjoyed the ceremony as she sat in a little red chair between her parents.

The newlyweds said they do not have any major plans for the rest of the day and that they are going to keep it relaxed, spending time with friends outside the Mansion House.

"We will stay here for a while and see how things go," Ms Chu said.

"The big reception is being moved out to next year because we always said we didn't want to use the house for a big wedding so it's pushed out to next year, this year we're just having the blessing.

Expand Close Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu with her husband Patrick Costello at their wedding at the Mansion House in Dublin. (Picture: Arthur Carron) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu with her husband Patrick Costello at their wedding at the Mansion House in Dublin. (Picture: Arthur Carron)

"We have friends that came into the seating area so we can't wait to see them later.

"We wanted to have them here but we wanted to keep (the ceremony) small, so have the blessing, chill for a little while then go home."

Mr Costello said it was nice to take advantage of only being able to have small numbers at the ceremony.

"With the small numbers it's a casual and relaxed kind of thing," he said.

"We're taking advantage of the small numbers to keep it chill. It's different but we're making the most of what it is.

"It's still lovely and it's still great to have family here."

Ms Chu said she hopes she and her husband can go on a honeymoon in the next two or three years.