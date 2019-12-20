'Hazardous driving conditions' - Met Eireann issues nationwide fog warning

A Status Yellow warning has been issued by Met Eireann as dense fog covers the country.

The warning has been issued nationwide and came into effect at 4pm this afternoon and is in place until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster said that thick fog is expected after dark and will particularly affect the midlands.

"Mist and fog will become widespread later in the night, and the fog will be dense in places, leading to hazardous driving conditions," Met Eireann said.

AA Roadwatch also warned drivers to be vigilant.

"Very foggy conditions in much of Leinster, parts of Connacht & Cork City, with warning in place until tomorrow. Take extreme caution - slow down & remember fog can make tail-lights seem further away than they are."

Temperatures are also set to drop to freezing with a risk of ice on the roads overnight.

Online Editors