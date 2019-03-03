'Hawe seen driving car after family were murdered' - Jacqueline Connolly's powerful account of tragedy

ALAN HAWE was seen driving his car close to the school where he was deputy principal in the “very early hours” after he murdered his wife, Clodagh, and their three boys, her family have been told.

In a powerful and moving account, published exclusively in today’s Sunday Independent, Clodagh’s sister Jacqueline Connolly reveals for the first time that a local man told her that he and another person saw Hawe driving near Castlerahan school in Cavan in the early hours of August 29, 2016.

Niall, Ryan and Liam Hawe and their mum Clodagh

Later on that Monday morning, the bodies of the Hawe family were discovered in the family home outside Ballyjamesduff. Alan Hawe had murdered Clodagh and their sons, Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, 6, before taking his own life.

Ms Connolly writes that the local man told her he made a statement to gardai about the sighting of Alan Hawe. When Clodagh’s family asked gardai if they pursued this line of “local witnesses saying they sighted the murderer driving that morning”, she said they were accused of interfering with witnesses.

Ms Connolly and her mother, Mary Coll, are now seeking to verify the reported sighting, which has raised further troubling questions for the family.

In her harrowing account today, Ms Connolly poses the question: “So, after Alan Hawe murdered his wife and three sons, did he leave the house to go to his place of work, Castlerahan School, where he was Vice Principal, perhaps to destroy evidence?”

