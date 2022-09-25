Hauliers want help with fuel costs and guarantees over supply to keep lorries on the road

Rising fuel prices means haulage companies are paying €20,000 more a year in running costs for each lorry, the IRHA says. Stock picture

As Europe faces an energy crisis due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ireland’s haulage industry is calling on the Government to state how it is going to deal with rising fuel costs and possible diesel shortages.

With more than 24,000 lorries on Irish roads driving more than five million kilometres a day, it is “incumbent” on the Department of Transport to step in to help Irish hauliers, the Freight Transport Association of Ireland (FTA) representative group has said.

Chief executive Aidan Flynn said the safe distribution of goods in Ireland — 98pc of which are moved by road — “must be safeguarded in the event of a disruption to supply of energy, such as essential fuels like diesel, petrol and gas”.

“The ongoing disruption to the supply of energy is a growing concern for Europe with daily news highlighting planned rationing or curtailing of energy use due to supply issues,” he said.

“The security of supply issue is of growing concern for FTA Ireland members as they combat wildly fluctuating energy pricing and work hard to adapt their business plans to ensure continuity of service into the future.”

Most of Ireland’s diesel supply comes from the UK, with the US, Sweden, Norway and Russia the main contributors.

Mr Flynn said the rising cost of energy started because of the consequences of disruption to the supply chain during Covid-19 when the production of oil had to be curtailed.

Now the war in Ukraine and recent complications in the Taiwan Strait are causing “further insecurity into an already fragile global supply chain”.

In a submission to the Government, seen by the Sunday Independent, Mr Flynn warned that while the State’s supply of fuel “is closer to home, the consequences of disruptions in other territories will have a direct impact on Ireland’s supply and cost of fuel”.

He said it was in the “context of the possible disruption to supply of fuel to the Irish economy” that the FTA was seeking confirmation of the government’s fuel supply contingency plans.

“Does Ireland have an up-to-date fuel supply contingency plan in the event of disruption of fuel supply? Who is involved in developing the contingency plan? Will the Government invite representatives from the freight distribution and logistics sector?” Mr Flynn said.

“How are essential users defined? What organisations will be supported by a state contingency plan for the supply of fuel? How will fuel be distributed to essential users?”

Separately, the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has accused the Government of having not “meaningfully helped the industry” and is instead contributing “to the burden”.

It takes around 1.5 million litres of fuel a day to keep Ireland’s lorries moving, and price hikes are not helping an industry suffering from the effects of the pandemic, Brexit and driver shortages.

The IRHA’s Paul Jackman said more than 700 million litres of fuel are consumed each year by Ireland’s lorries, which is about 14 million litres a week.

“The AA is now reporting the running costs of a car increasing by €500 a year. This fuel price increase translates to one of our HGVs’ fuel costs rising by over €19,000 a year at the current prices versus one year ago,” he said.

“A HGV costs over €20,000 on average per year, more to run now than 12 months ago.”

Mr Jackman said the state tax from excise duty, the national oil reserves agency levy amendment and the carbon tax accounts for almost €1m a day from the HGV sector.

He said recent months had been a “shock to the system”, chiefly with the 400pc rise in price of AdBlue, a liquid injected into the exhaust gases of a diesel engine to lower harmful emissions.

“In the Budget, the Government needs to raise the diesel rebate to increase the amount rebated back to the licensed tax-compliant haulier,” Mr Jackman said. “The State makes all these bold statements but nothing is being done.”