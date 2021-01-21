Hauliers tell Taoiseach that ‘excessive’ checks at Irish ports will bring trade to ‘a complete standstill’

The Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) has criticised the “excessive and unrelenting regulatory zeal” of authorities at Irish ports which they say will bring trade to a “complete stand still” and result in significant employment.

In a letter sent to Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning, the IRHA said the approach adopted by authorities at ports is creating an “unmitigated mess” since Brexit and is “fundamentally undermining Irish trade and commerce”.

“Our members and their customers are experiencing appalling examples of lack of co-ordination by the Revenue, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the HSE concerning checks on goods arriving in Dublin,” the letter said

“Instead of adopting an approach aimed at facilitating trade, the Irish authorities seem intent on operating disjointed, duplicating, uncoordinated and excessive checks on goods arriving into Ireland. They are employing complex and excessive requirements in a way that will bring trade to a complete standstill if not addressed,” it said.

“This is not just a case of some in the business community being unprepared for Brexit – that is undoubtedly the case for some businesses. It is obvious by now that a core problem is that the Irish authorities are operating systems, protocols and procedures that were not properly trialled before implementation. We have already seen the Revenues IT system collapse twice under pressure,” it added.

The IRHA called for be the appointment of someone outside the public service to oversee the manner in which the Revenue, the HSE, DAFM, the gardaí and the Port Authorities are managing the response to Brexit.

“Ideally someone with practical experience of trade and commerce and with a business background who can view the operation of arrangements from a first hand perspective and report back to Government and the EU Commission,” it added.

In a separate letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the hauliers association ask her to address the “serious and concerning obstructions” for trade created by border and custom controls since the UK left the EU.

“Since 1 January 2021, members of the Irish Road Haulage Association and their customers have experienced serious and unnecessary obstructions to the free movement of goods in Irish Ports, not as a consequence of new rules being introduced but instead largely as a consequence of issues with the manner in which the new trading and customs rules have been applied by the Irish authorities,” the letter said.

They raised specific concerns about checks put in place at ports and said new IT systems were not fit for purpose

“It is deeply frustrating that despite the long lead in to Brexit that the systems and approaches being operated by the Irish authorities to manage post Brexit trade are not fit for purpose and are actually frustrating rather than facilitating trade,” it added.

