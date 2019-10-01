Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff has been bought by Infrastata, a UK-based energy company.

Harland and Wolff shipyard saved from closure as buyer steps in

The new owners are focused on the development and commercialisation of advanced high-value energy infrastructure projects across the world.

The shipyard entered administration in August under business advisers BDO, following the collapse of its Norwegian parent company.

Infrastrata, which is believed to be paying some £6m (6.76m€) for the Belfast operation, plans to increase the workforce by several hundred over the next few years.

Around 120 jobs were put at risk and the future of a yard, which built the Titanic, was plunged into uncertainty.

