‘Hare border’ plan to allow coursing to resume

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has ended the contentious ban on the catching of hares.

The ban resulted in the Fine Gael-led Government being accused of having an anti-rural agenda.

The coursing ban will remain in place in a small number of areas affected by an outbreak of a virus, described as ‘rabbit foot and mouth’.

The catching of hares won’t be permitted within a 25km radius of where either wild hares or wild rabbits have tested positive for the Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease (RHD2) virus.

The virus was detected in Counties Cork, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Leitrim, Meath, Wexford, Offaly and Wicklow.

Exclusion zones or a ‘hare border’ will now be in place around those areas.

The lifting of the ban gives the all-clear for coursing in heartland counties such as Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry and Kilkenny. The biggest event of the coursing season, the national meeting in Clonmel in January, will also get the go ahead.

The proposal to allow coursing to proceed and maintain the ban only in parts of the country where the disease was detected was tabled last week by Junior Transport Minister Brendan Griffin.

Ms Madigan was feeling the heat from rural Fine Gael ministers and TDs over the ban.

A high-security study of hares to assess the spread of a virus affecting rabbits and hares was proposed.

The study would involve catching up to 500 hares and keeping them in secure paddocks, monitored by CCTV, with biosecurity measures.

Fine Gael sources said the party was desperate to find a solution.

“If there was going to be a general election in the next few weeks, you could forget about it in coursing country,” a party TD told Independent.is.

Up to 20 Fine Gael ministers, TDs and Senators came to a private meeting with Ms Madigan last week opposing the coursing ban.

The minister is said to have got a shock from the number that turned up and was left in no doubt of the urgency of the matter.

Confirming the change in policy, the minister’s department said “the suspension of the annual license for the netting of hares for coursing is being lifted”.

