Cancer sufferer Vicky Phelan has been described in the Dáil as an “incredibly courageous woman” for going public with information no her misdiagnosis.

Cancer sufferer Vicky Phelan has been described in the Dáil as an “incredibly courageous woman” for going public with information no her misdiagnosis.

'Hard questions to be asked' in light of misdiagnosed cervical cancer case

Ms Phelan, who is dying of cervical cancer, settled a High Court action against a US –based clinical laboratory subcontracted by CervicalCheck for €2.5m.

The 43-year-old took the case after it emerged abnormalities were missed in a 2011 smear test. Tánaiste Simon Coveney today said “hard questions” will have to asked in light of the case.

Concerns have also been expressed about the care of 15 other women who used the screening service. Read more: Gross breach of trust: fears for more women as new cancer test failures uncovered Mr Coveney said the “key thing here is information flow”.

Ms Phelan’s case was subject of an internal CervicalCheck report in 2014 but she wasn’t information about the error for almost three years. The Tánaiste said changes are being made around the rules governing the flow of information.

“She should be entitled to that information immediately. It shouldn’t be moving between offices without the patient having that information,” he said. “That is something we are going to change immediately.”

At the same time Mr Coveney said CervicalCheck “rates very well with other similar screening systems in other parts of the world”.

“There is non perfect system and screening error will happen,” he said.

The Tánaiste said women should be reassured that the screening programme “is saving lives”. Ms Phelan’s case was raised by Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary and Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

Online Editors