AMID tears, cheers and shiny tricolour lapel pins, 2,000 new Irish citizens drawn from 103 different nations proudly celebrated their new home country.

'Happiest day of my life' - Woman who first came to Ireland as part of Chernobyl Children's Project among 2,000 new citizens

So great was the number getting Irish citizenship at the Killarney INEC complex in Kerry that two separate ceremonies had to be arranged.

A quarter of the new citizens hail from the UK - including one of Integration Minister David Stanton’s own staff who was born in Wales, but wanted to become an Irish citizen.

But the political lanscape this year has been marred by the activities of a “small but vociferous minority” who have engaged in ‘hate speak’ over immigration, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan acknowledged.

Their activities have sparked fears over the potential rise of far-right, anti-migration and racist campaigns.

A section of attendees listening to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan at the Citizenship Ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Mr Flanagan admitted he was very concerned by a surge in so-called ‘hate speak.’

“I am concerned at a small but vociferous group who wish to make capital from anti-immigrant sentiment - there is no place for these people in Irish society. I do not believe that Irish communities are buying in to an insidious form of sentiment,” he said.

“That, as I say, is being amplified by a very small group of people - many of them anonymous. I have seen protests with people wearing balaclavas. People who have their faces covered and will not give their names.”

“They are not welcome in communities - and I know that Irish communities are much bigger than that.”

Indeed, yesterday in Killarney was a lifelong dream come true for many - and they spoke with heartfelt praise of Ireland’s welcoming people.

Daria Klenovaya came to Ireland at the age of 10 as part of the Chernobyl Children’s Project.

She lived at Klintsy in Russia, just 300km from the wrecked Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

“I am so, so proud - this is the happiest day of my life. I am finally becoming an Irish citizen and my ‘Irish’ mother, Mary Manning, is here today to see it,” she said.

She stayed with the Manning family in Clontarf for years as part of the CCP programme - and fell in love with Ireland.

“I never thought I could be so happy. I always wanted to be an Irish citizen. It is a proud day for me,” she said.

It was an equally emotional day for others.

Akbar Ali met Irish woman Liz O’Brien while she was on a backpacking holiday in his native India - and they instantly fell in love.

“I am so happy. Irish people have been so supportive since I came here 10 years ago,” he said.

Akbar Ali from India with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, his brother-in-law Robert O'Brien, and his wife Liz O'Brien at the Citizenship Ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Making the day even more special for Akbar was the fact his brother-in-law, Robert O’Brien, was a member of the Southern Brigade Band which played at the Killarney ceremony.

“I’ve been playing at these ceremonies for years and I finally got to play for my own brother-in-law,” Robert joked.

For others, Ireland offered the dream of a new life.

“Ireland has been fantastic to me and to my family. I am so proud to become a citizen today. I cannot say enough good things about the country,” Petrica Sergiu Martina from Romania said.

He moved to Ireland to work 12 years ago and is now employed in the healthcare sector.

“I loved it here. I met my wife in Romania and we are now married and living in Balbriggan. This is such a wonderful country.”

Others said that while they had received overwhelming kindness from Irish people, there were isolated incidents that surprised them.

Lewis Sangtung from Cameroon said the few such incidents he had noted were largely down to misunderstandings or ignorance.

“Ireland has been very, very welcoming,” he said.

Kudirat Adeyano from Nigeria said Irish people offered a warmth and solidarity in the community that was unique in the world.

“That is why I am so proud today - I am now an Irish citizen.”

Online Editors