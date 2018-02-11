Handguns, ammunition and drugs worth €12,000 seized in house search
Two people have been arrested following a search of a house in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.
Gardai seized two handguns, ammunition and cannabis with an estimated street value of €12,000 from the house in Finglas.
One person, aged late 20s, and another, aged early 40s, were arrested.
They are currently being detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.
Online Editors