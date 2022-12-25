Half of all prisoners earn top rate of pocket money for good behaviour

Prisoners can earn €2.20 a day in pocket money for model behaviour on the 'enhanced' level

Half of Ireland’s prisoners receive the maximum amount of pocket money allowed in jail as a reward for good behaviour, according to the latest figures.

A decade ago, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) announced a plan where inmates would have to earn their weekly cash allowance. Previously, prisoners automatically received a daily allowance of €2.35 (€16.45 per week).

In 2012, the IPS decided inmates should not have an automatic entitlement to receive the same level of pocket money. Instead, they should earn it by proving they wanted to rehabilitate themselves.

There are now three levels of pocket money available across Irish jails. The lowest, or “basic”, is 95c per day, which inmates with little engagement in work, rehabilitation or education behind bars receive.

Those on the “standard” level are paid €1.70 a day, while those prisoners deemed to be exemplary can earn €2.20 a day for model behaviour on the “enhanced” level.

Figures released to the Sunday Independent from the IPS show 50pc of the prison population, or 2,189 inmates, are on the “enhanced” level, while 42pc, 1,831 prisoners are on the “standard” level. Just 7pc of inmates are on “basic” pocket money (302 inmates).

Prisoners can also earn extra cash under a work scheme.

A spokesman for the IPS said: “Prisoners may avail of further gratuities under the approved working gratuity scheme.

“The daily amount of the approved work gratuity is fixed for all prisons/institutions at 50c per session, with a maximum of €3.50 per week for work training activities such as work in kitchens, laundry, industrial cleaning, grounds maintenance, industrial waste management, painting and stores."

The graduated system of prisoner gratuity has saved the prison authorities almost €500,000 each year since it was introduced in 2012.

Most inmates hold down some form of job during their time in jail, in horticulture, the kitchens, workshops, or other areas.

Wife-killer Joe O’Reilly previously worked as a cleaner at the Midlands Prison. Killer Malcolm MacArthur worked in the kitchens at Shelton Abbey open prison before his release.

Murderer Graham Dwyer had sought to work in kitchens at the Midlands jail, but female prison staff objected to this because of evidence at his murder trial which highlighted his obsession with knives and stabbing women.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, inmates across Irish prisons were given €2.5m overall in pocket money in the first 10 months of 2019.

The report also revealed that prisoners received a further €4.5m in gifts from family and friends in that time.