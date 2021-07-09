Gutter to millionaire’s row man Michael Dawson hits the right notes as licence granted for his Institute of Music and Song

From the gutter to millionaire’s row to becoming a philanthropist encapsulates in a nutshell the business life of Malahide man Michael Dawson whose latest project - the Irish Institute of Music and Song - today obtained a full restaurant and drinks licence.

Dawson, who with fellow investors two years ago sold his One4All voucher business, which he started from scratch, for €115m, is now chairman of the institute he dreamed for years of establishing and is now a reality at Church Street, Balbriggan , Co Dublin.

“It is just one of the philanthropic projects I have become involved in and it is due to open fully licenced for business next Thursday,” Mr Dawson said today after getting the nod from Circuit Civil Court Judge Pauline Codd.

Barrister Dorothy Collins, counsel for the Institute, told Judge Codd the special restaurant licence would allow the sale of wine, beer and spirits not only within the premises but over a large outside dining and drinks area due to the Covid regulations.

Dawson, who was Fianna Fáil’s first national organiser, was appointed a Senator by Charles Haughey and has obtained the promise of current Taoiseach Micheal Martin to perform the official opening of the Institute at a later date

He was down to his last few pennies before he founded One4All after a musical-based lottery card business failed in the US. After he and his late wife, Pauline, turned their home into a B&B he worked on a new concept which led to his founding One4All.

He is father of three sons, his wife having passed away seven years ago, all of whom they put through university and who successfully making their own ways in the world. Eventually he linked up with An Post and One4All skyrocketed financially.

Mr Dawson had held a large personal stake in the One4All business which was sold two years ago.

He said today the Institute would eventually provide live-in accommodation for 60 and it was honoured to have in residence at the moment Paul Oakley Stoval currently starring in Hamilton in Galway.

The Institute is based in a Georgian building and Victorian house which were internally restructured and would eventually accommodate a 400-seat theatre work on which is to begin shortly. Currently the 36 residents have the use of a cafe-restaurant.