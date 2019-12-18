Gusts of 120kmh as Storm Elsa hits south coast

STORM Elsa hit Ireland's south coast tonight with winds gusting up to 120kmh.

STORM Elsa hit Ireland's south coast tonight with winds gusting up to 120kmh.

Having avoided major damage with Storm Atiyah just 10 days ago, the south west received a nasty surprise as Storm Elsa strengthened considerably over what had initially been expected.

Named by the Portuguese weather service, Elsa resulted in a Status Orange wind warning being issued for the greater Cork area as a deepening Atlantic depression resulted in the aftermath of the storm hitting the south coast with powerful wind gusts.

Gardaí urged motorists to drive with care as a number of trees were reported to have fallen across Cork county.

A number of roads were closed as a result.

Gardaí also urged motorists to be wary of debris on roads from the high winds.

The Status Orange warning remained in place until 9pm when winds eased and the worst of the storm passed.

However, the storm once again hit Christmas trade - with numerous Christmas festivals having to suspend operations for Storm Atiyah last week.

That storm resulted in a Status Red warning - the highest alert possible - for Kerry.

The good news is that while Ireland's weather will remain unsettled for the next week, there are no extreme weather events forecast before Christmas by Met Éireann.

It is expected that the best of the weather will be on Christmas Eve with bright spells only interrupted by cloud and scattered showers.

However, heavier rainfall is likely on both Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day.

There is little likelihood of a 'White Christmas' with bookies ranking the chance of snowfall in Dublin on December 25 at just 4/1.

Online Editors