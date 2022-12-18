Guns, lies and audiotape: Jonathan Dowdall’s week-long grilling in murder trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

There was no fear in Jonathan Dowdall’s eyes, but his anger, frustration and sense of victimhood shone through at the Special Criminal Court. His and his family’s lives have already been ruined by his decision to turn state’s witness against his one-time friend Gerry Hutch, he said.

In words designed to help condemn Hutch to a life behind bars, he claims the man known as the Monk has been involved in “terrorising” him and his loved ones, with even young children under threat.

He gives the impression of a man with little to lose. “I don’t care if I’m killed,” he told the court last week during one of his many monologues. “Nobody will touch my children... I’m not a rat.”

It was a week of extraordinary evidence from the former Sinn Féin politician, who claims he was unwittingly used by the Hutch (59) gang to facilitate the murder of David Byrne.

Father-of-four Dowdall, by his own admission, is a man who likes to talk. He told the court: “I talk a lot when I’m nervous or uncomfortable.”

The 44-year-old had a considerable amount to say over five days in the witness box. He was put through his paces by Hutch’s senior counsel, Brendan Grehan, with the pair increasingly engaging in tetchy exchanges as the week progressed and Dowdall’s frustration growing at the tone of the questioning.

At the centre of the defence’s cross-examination is Dowdall’s relationship with the truth. The “lies” Grehan claims the witness has told about Hutch were under scrutiny at the Special Criminal Court last week.

Hutch is on trial for Byrne’s murder at the Regency Hotel, and is charged alongside co-accused Paul Murphy (59) and Jason Bonney (50). Those two face lesser charges of facilitating the murder by providing the perpetrators with access to vehicles. All have pleaded not guilty.

The Monk spent the majority of last week staring impassively at his former friend who turned against him in the most dramatic fashion. On Tuesday, Hutch even swapped seats with his co-accused to get a clearer view of his accuser.

The anticipation over Dowdall’s court appearance had been building for weeks, and it did not disappoint.

When he took the stand on Monday morning, the Monk fixed him with a firm gaze.

He kept his eyes trained on Dowdall with an air of disdain all week, listening to allegations from a former ally about his alleged role in the murder of the Kinahan cartel lieutenant.

In response, Dowdall refused to meet the Monk’s gaze. He also avoided eye contact with Mr Grehan.

He opted to keep his eyes focused on Justice Tara Burns and the two other female judges, answering all questions put to him by the barrister directly to the bench.

This is common practice in criminal courtrooms. In order to keep focused and calm, it is considered best to address your answers to the judge or judges rather than to the lawyers asking the questions.

Watching Dowdall’s often gruelling cross-examination, it would have been easy to forget it is not the former councillor who is on trial. He even remarked on this himself, telling Mr Grehan on Wednesday: “It’s as if you’re putting me on trial here.”

​Like Hutch, Dowdall is small in stature. He was dressed sharply in a navy suit and open neck white shirt. Physically, he looked sleep-deprived and the stress on his face was evident.

He looked nervous on his first couple of days in the witness box, but his anger and frustration became more pronounced as the week progressed.

The combative line of questioning from Hutch’s senior counsel clearly began to take its toll. “You’re not accepting anything I say,” he snapped at Mr Grehan on Thursday. “You’re calling me a liar since I got here.”

Mr Grehan took an adversarial approach when questioning the man who has accused his client of the Regency Hotel murder.

“My position is that you are lying to this court and there are two big lies,” he told Dowdall.

The “lies”, he said, were that Hutch had collected a key card for a room in the Regency Hotel where a member of the hit team, Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray, stayed the night before the attack.

The other was that Hutch confessed to Dowdall in a park a few days later that he was one of the raiders who shot Byrne, as was James ‘Mago’ Gately, who is not before the court.

The strategy of the defence is to paint Dowdall as a man who has repeatedly lied and, therefore, nothing he says can be believed.

He was initially a co-accused of Hutch for the hotel murder, but that charge was later dropped and he turned state’s witness.

Dowdall and his father, Patrick, admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder in February 2016 by booking a hotel room used by one of the gunmen.

Dowdall is serving four years for that crime, while his father was sentenced to two. He was previously sentenced to 12 years for falsely imprisoning, torturing and threatening to kill a man.

Under sustained questioning, he admitted last week he lied to gardaí when arrested in 2016 over the Regency attack. He also eventually accepted he lied to the Special Criminal Court in his previous false imprisonment case.

Discussing the hotel attack, he was at pains to repeatedly tell the court he had no knowledge a murder was to be committed.

Under cross -examination, he expressed a view that he should never have been charged with murder. He said people booked a room in the Regency Hotel to put a man he did not know in it — one of the gunmen — and “tied it back” to him and his family.

He described it as “a set-up” and said the Hutches were willing “to throw someone else under the bus”.

Referring to Mr Grehan’s suggestion it was Patsy Hutch, not Gerry, who had collected the room key card from him and his father, he responded: “Your client is willing to throw his own brother under the bus. Gerard got the card, your honour.

“You’d want to be deranged if you knew something like that was going to happen. I wasn’t involved in David Byrne’s murder. Of course I was going to speak to the guards.”

He also reiterated that he could not speak to gardaí in 2016 when he was first arrested over the Regency murder, but said if he had he would not have been charged.

“Partly it was my fault I was charged with murder when I didn’t explain certain things, partly because of a danger to my wife and children,” he said.

“Why would I take the blame for a murder I wasn’t involved in to keep other people happy?

“If I had told the truth about certain things when I was arrested, I would never have been charged.

“I didn’t lie to any gardaí. Not answering a question and telling a lie are two different things.”

He also insisted he did not “frame” the Monk, saying: “I didn’t put Gerard Hutch in the frame, Gerard Hutch put himself in the frame.”

As Dowdall made those particular comments, Hutch, in a rare reaction, bristled and leaned forward, his stare in Dowdall’s direction intensifying.

There is no recording of the conversation Dowdall claims he had with Hutch a few days after the Regency attack, during which he claims the Monk admitted direct involvement in the murder.

There are, however, 10 hours of garda recordings between him and Hutch when they travelled to Strabane, Co Tyrone, on March 7, 2016.

The purpose of the trip was to meet with so-called commanders of a dissident republican gang to ask them to intervene in the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

At no point over the 10 hours did Hutch discuss having any involvement in the murder, as alleged by the witness, his defence has pointed out.

There is discussion of the Kinahan organised crime gang and “yokes”, which the State says is a reference to the AK-47s used at the Regency.

​Time and time again, Dowdall outlined how difficult his life has been since he turned state’s witness.

He said his 62-year-old mother has received sinister phone calls and death threats.

The three judges were also told that “children under 10 are under threat”, out of school since September. The school, Dowdall said, won’t take them back.

His daughter also had to leave her job in a solicitor’s office over safety concerns, he said. The threat now, Dowdall continued, is “on a whole different level”.

He became most agitated when discussing the alleged threats against his family by Hutch.

“He’s terrorising my family,” he told the court on Thursday, his voice cracking with emotion. “If this grows bigger and bigger, I can’t keep doing this.”

Dowdall, who is being assessed for inclusion in the overseas witness protection programme, is expected to continue giving evidence for at least three more days this week.