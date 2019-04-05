Guns, €126k worth of drugs and a monkey seized in major garda raid

TWO men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs in Dublin.

TWO men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out the searches at premises on Ratoath Road, Finglas earlier this morning.

During the search, gardai discovered one Machine Pistol, one Sub- Machine Gun, one .357 calibre Revolver, 300 Rounds of assorted 9mm and .357 ammunition and 227 Rounds of 12 gauge Shotgun Cartridges.

Cannabis worth €29,500 and cocaine with a street value of €97,300 were seized, as well as a quantity of clothing with a value of €3,000.

(Photo: An Garda Siochana)

It is understood that a caged monkey was also seized, which has since been handed over to the DSCPA.

The monkey is now being taken care of by the DSPCA.

Two men, one in his 30 and one in his 40s were arrested at the scene are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Finglas Garda Station.

A woman in her 30s is detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, also at Finglas Garda Station.

(Photo: An Garda Siochana)

Online Editors