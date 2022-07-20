Gunman suspected of Marbella nightclub shooting in which Irishman was critically injured appears in court

A gunman suspected of shooting four revellers including an Irishman at a Costa del Sol club has been remanded in custody after appearing before a judge.

The 40-year-old Dutchman was sent to jail pending an ongoing investigation into the incident in the early hours of Monday morning at Opium Beach Club in Marbella.

A second man held with him was also remanded in prison following the behind-closed-doors court hearing.

The unnamed Irishman, one of two people seriously injured, was left fighting for his life and was still in intensive care at Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital yesterday.

The alleged gunman appeared before a judge at a duty court in Marbella after being released from hospital on Monday following treatment for stab wounds.

Another reveller at the club, who stabbed the Dutchman before he allegedly reacted by firing off a gun he had smuggled into a concert where a DJ was performing, is still on the run.

A court official confirmed today: “A judge at Marbella Court of Instruction Number One, acting as a duty court, has remanded in custody the two people arrested over the incidents at Opium nightclub.

“Both are being investigated on suspicion of the crimes of attempted homicide, wounding and illegal possession of firearms, one as the alleged author and the other as an accomplice.”

