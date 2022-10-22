Gun club shot down in planning dispute with council wins its appeal

A Northern Ireland council has been found to have acted “unreasonably” during a planning dispute with a shooting club.

Mid Ulster District Council had refused planning permission for Dungannon Clay Target Club (DCTC) for a certificate related to its continued operation.

However, the club successfully appealed the decision and the council has now been ordered to pay the club’s appeal costs.

The club, which is involved in clay shooting, a sport which involves participants shooting flying clay targets with a shotgun, is based at a site in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

In February 2020, the club applied to Mid Ulster council for planning permission for a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development (CLEUD).

The certificate is granted by a local planning authority to retrospectively legalise a previously unauthorised development or to confirm development was carried out in line with an approved permission.

It certifies that an existing building/use is lawful, and it will prevent any enforcement action being taken.​

However, Mid Ulster council refused the target club’s application on the basis, it stated, that the Aughnacloy site had not been used as an outdoor shooting range continuously for a five-year period prior to club’s application.

Following the decision, the club took the matter to the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

Commissioner Kenneth Donaghey investigated the dispute and has outlined the reasons for his decision in a published report.

Mr Donaghey said he had received a “significant volume” of records from both DCTC and the Ulster Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (UCPSA) in relation to events held at the Aughnacloy site in the years leading up to 2020.

“The evidence provided, when taken as a whole, illustrates that the site has been used as a shooting range since 2013 with the UCPSA handbooks recording between 22 and 30 regional events being scheduled to take place at the facility each year until 2020,” he writes in his report.

“The first international event was held at the site in 2014 which comprised five days of shooting. There were further international events at the site in 2015, 2017, 2018 and two in 2019.

“The evidence also indicates that the site was used for DCPC club events and training on a weekly basis between April and September, with various charity type shoots also being held.

“This represents at least five years continuous use as a shooting range. Given the bespoke nature of the shooting range and the particular safety features it requires, it is unlikely that an intervening use could be implemented during any period of inactivity between shooting events.

“None of the evidence provided suggest that this use has been supplanted by another use or abandoned.”

In relation to the evidence supplied by the council, Mr Donaghey said the council had acted “unreasonably” by omitting “important material considerations” from its assessment of the club’s application.

The PAC Commissioner ordered the council pay the full costs of the appeal proceedings.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the council said they had not yet received any submission on the costs.

The club did not respond to a request for comment.