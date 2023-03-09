| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Guinness gives away 50,000 free (non-alcoholic) pints for St Patrick’s Day – and renames a famous pub

Iconic Dublin pub O&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s on Merrion Row has been renamed 0.0&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s as part of the Guinness 0.0 campaign for St Patrick's Day. Oliver Barden, owner of O&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s seen here with a pint of Guinness 0.0. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand
Oliver Barden, the owner of O'Donoghue's, stands outside his pub on Merrion Row as it changes its name to 0'0'Donoghue's for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Close

Iconic Dublin pub O&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s on Merrion Row has been renamed 0.0&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s as part of the Guinness 0.0 campaign for St Patrick's Day. Oliver Barden, owner of O&rsquo;Donoghue&rsquo;s seen here with a pint of Guinness 0.0. Photo: Andres Poveda

Iconic Dublin pub O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row has been renamed 0.0’Donoghue’s as part of the Guinness 0.0 campaign for St Patrick's Day. Oliver Barden, owner of O’Donoghue’s seen here with a pint of Guinness 0.0. Photo: Andres Poveda

Oliver Barden, the owner of O'Donoghue's, stands outside his pub on Merrion Row as it changes its name to 0'0'Donoghue's for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Andres Poveda

Oliver Barden, the owner of O'Donoghue's, stands outside his pub on Merrion Row as it changes its name to 0'0'Donoghue's for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Andres Poveda

/

Iconic Dublin pub O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row has been renamed 0.0’Donoghue’s as part of the Guinness 0.0 campaign for St Patrick's Day. Oliver Barden, owner of O’Donoghue’s seen here with a pint of Guinness 0.0. Photo: Andres Poveda

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

An iconic Dublin pub is among several well-known watering holes that are getting a name change to kick off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row, famed as the home of music sessions featuring everyone from The Dubliners to Planxty, will transform into a Guinness 0.0 pub with a new name as the alcohol brand launches its biggest ever responsible drinking campaign in the run-up to the big day.

Related topics

More On Guinness

Most Watched

Privacy