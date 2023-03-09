Guinness gives away 50,000 free (non-alcoholic) pints for St Patrick’s Day – and renames a famous pub

An iconic Dublin pub is among several well-known watering holes that are getting a name change to kick off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row, famed as the home of music sessions featuring everyone from The Dubliners to Planxty, will transform into a Guinness 0.0 pub with a new name as the alcohol brand launches its biggest ever responsible drinking campaign in the run-up to the big day.

The well-known haunt is among four pubs taking part in the name change, and will be renamed 0.0’Donoghue’s for the duration of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, with signage tweaked to let punters know.

A total of 50,000 free non-alcoholic pints of the black stuff will be made available across the country over the course of St Patrick’s weekend.

The free pints will be available in more than 300 different locations across Ireland.

Guinness said it developed the campaign to communicate a message of moderation to consumers and to encourage people to try the non-alcoholic beer.

Four participating iconic pub facades will be rebranded into “Guinness 0.0 Pubs” including O’Donoghue’s, O’Connell’s on Eyre Square, Galway, O’Sullivan’s in Douglas, Cork, and Common Market in Belfast.

Customers can visit any of the four locations to enjoy a free pint on March 17, as well as in other participating pubs nationwide via the AnyExcuse app where they can redeem a pint between March 16 to 19.

Expand Close Oliver Barden, the owner of O'Donoghue's, stands outside his pub on Merrion Row as it changes its name to 0'0'Donoghue's for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Oliver Barden, the owner of O'Donoghue's, stands outside his pub on Merrion Row as it changes its name to 0'0'Donoghue's for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Andres Poveda

Alcoholic drinks will still be available as usual, and other pubs taking part include bars at Dublin Airport and the Aviva Stadium for people attending the Six Nations finale clash between Ireland and England on March 18.

Speaking about the campaign, brand director at Guinness Ireland Alan McAleenan said St Patrick’s Day is one of the “key highlights in the social calendar – a day when we are proud to celebrate our heritage and Irish culture”.

“We are delighted to be championing our non-alcoholic beer, Guinness 0.0, in our largest-ever responsible drinking campaign in Ireland, and encourage everyone to engage in an enjoyable and responsible way to make it a St Patrick’s Day to remember.”

Over the bank holiday weekend at The Guinness Storehouse, all guests will receive a complimentary non-alcoholic pint.

The visitor experience at the Home of Guinness will feature live music and entertainment, including a Guinness Gaeltacht, curated by the group Black and Irish.