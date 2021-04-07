GSOC probe finds no Garda misconduct as young woman complained about judge calling her ‘very beautiful’ after court case

A woman who complained after a judge telephoned her after hearing her case to say she was “very beautiful” said she was shocked to discover no action will now be taken over the matter.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, lodged a complaint but no action was taken against the judge – or the investigating gardaí whom she claimed had initially tried to blame her for the contact.

Gardaí decided, following an investigation into her complaint, that there was no criminal element to the matter and ruled out any further action.

At one point, the woman said it was suggested to her by a garda that it was a simple “boy meets girl” scenario.

Now, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has concluded a near-four-year investigation into the matter with a recommendation that no action be taken.

In a Gsoc letter – seen by the Irish Independent – investigators said they found no evidence the officers involved had mishandled the woman’s complaint.

It said: “The investigation report was forwarded to the Garda Commissioner on March 25. The Garda Ombudsman has been notified that no Garda member has been found in breach of the Garda Síochána Discipline Regulations, 2007. Gsoc shall take no further action in this case.”

The woman said she feels badly let down by the entire justice system. During a court hearing in 2016, the judge asked for the phone numbers of both the woman and the other party to be called out during a hearing in his private chambers.

She left court and later noticed a missed call. When she rang back, she claimed the man who had rung her was the judge.

The woman’s statement of complaint revealed her sworn recollection of the subsequent conversation: “No, everything is good with the case. I just wanted to talk to you. You looked very beautiful today,” the woman said the judge told her.

The woman later met the judge for coffee, afraid of the consequences for her ongoing case if she refused to meet him.

Irish Independent