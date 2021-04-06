GSOC probe finds no Garda misconduct as young woman complained about contact from judge after court case

A WOMAN who complained after a judge telephoned her just minutes after hearing her case to say she was "very beautiful" said she was shocked to discover no action will now be taken over the matter.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, lodged a complaint but no action was taken against the judge - or the investigating Gardaí whom she claimed had initially tried to blame her for the contact.

Gardaí decided, following an investigation into her complaint, that there was no criminal element to the matter and ruled out any further action.

At one point, the woman said it was suggested to her by a Garda that it was a simple "boy meets girl" scenario.

Now, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has concluded a near four year year investigation into the matter with a recommendation that no action be taken.

In a GSOC letter - seen by the Irish Independent - investigators said they found no evidence the officers involved had mishandled the woman's complaint or engaged in misconduct.

"As you are aware, this matter was investigated in accordance with Section 95 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 and the investigation was carried out into possible breaches of the Garda discipline regulations," it advised.

"The investigation report was forwarded to the Garda Commissioner on March 25."

"The Garda Ombudsman has been notified that no Garda member has been found in breach of the Garda Síochána Discipline Regulations, 2007."

"Accordingly the GSOC shall take no further action in this case."

GSOC advised the Garda Commissioner that the investigation had disclosed no misconduct by any Gardaí.

The woman said she feels badly let down by the entire justice system with effectively nothing being done over such a serious matter.

She warned it was outrageous that a vulnerable person who turned to the legal system for help should have been treated in such a fashion.

During a court hearing in December 2016, the judge asked for the mobile phone numbers of both the woman and the other party to be called out during a hearing in his private chambers.

The woman thought this was strange and wondered why the numbers shouldn't be written out for the court clerk.

She left court and later noticed a missed call from an unknown number. When she rang back, she claimed the man who had rang her was the judge.

The woman's statement of complaint revealed her sworn recollection of the subsequent conversation: "No, everything is good with the case. I just wanted to talk to you. You looked very beautiful today," the woman said the judge told her.

She said he contacted her again after her holidays and asked whether her “skin must look nice now.”

The woman later met the judge for coffee, afraid of the consequences for her ongoing case if she refused to meet him.



