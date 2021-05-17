Growing concern for patients as Defence Forces drafted in to bring computers to stricken hospitals

The HSE is adamant it will not give in to ransomware cybercriminals

Concern is mounting about the growing risks to tens of thousands of patients as hospitals held to ransom by the massive cyber attack face at least a week of widespread cancellation of procedures.

It comes as the Defence Forces were drafted in to bring PC computers to stricken hospitals around the country.

Hospitals in the west, south and midlands which are reliant on the HSE’s computer systems, that are now frozen, are particularly hard hit and have shut down outpatient clinics, appointments for diagnostic scans and cardiac investigations.

However, the major voluntary hospitals, which have separate IT infrastructure, have been spared the worst and continue with all clinics.

Among the worst affected are people in need of scans and many hospitals are having to revert to pen and paper to transcribe vital patient information that would normally be logged in to a computer.

Staff are experiencing major delays having to run from one department to another with reports that would previously have been instantly accessible on a screen.

Several cancer patients in urgent need of radiotherapy were referred to private hospitals yesterday and there is some relief this service will be up and running in St James’s Hospital today, although disruptions continue nationally.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said yesterday: “The longer it goes on the greater the risk becomes. There is no hiding from that.”

The HSE said it is working 24/7 on the issue. It has serious concerns about the implications for patient care following the criminal ransomware attack as it drafted in the Defence Forces to bring computers to hospitals across the country.

There is very limited access to diagnostics, lab services and historical patient records.

“Work continued today in assessing the impact and beginning to restore HSE IT systems following the criminal ransomware attack,” said the HSE.

“IT systems across the health service remain temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue.”

The HSE added that “our priority is keeping our patients safe and maintaining essential care and support services. The shutdown of our systems is having an impact on some health services and this disruption is very likely to go well into this week”.

Many essential services are continuing and hospitals are open for emergency care.

“We have serious concerns about the implications for patient care arising from the very limited access to diagnostics, lab services and historical patient records. Hospitals are working to get priority systems back online including radiology and diagnostic systems, maternity and infant care, patient administration systems and radiation oncology,” said the HSE.

Vaccinations and Covid-19 test and trace are operating, without the GP referral system for testing, and people with symptoms may attend test centres without an appointment. These services have seen usual levels of attendance over the weekend.

Good progress has been made in St James’s and the Mater Hospitals in assessing their IT systems.