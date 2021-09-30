Group overseeing €465m a year HAP housing spend failed to hold meetings

AN oversight group responsible for monitoring a €465m a year housing support scheme has rarely met, an audit report found.

The group met just once or twice a year between 2018 and 2020, had only half its members in attendance and had neither of the two co-chairs present for the last two years.

The group oversees the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme which last year provided €465m in rent supports to almost 60,000 recipients.

HAP is the state’s main support to households in need of long-term housing support, paying for rental properties in the private rental market.

A review by the state spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), found the oversight group, which reports directly to the Minister for Housing, met six times in 2015 but meetings fell off after that.

“The Department has stated that as the scheme matured, less frequent oversight was required,” the CAG’s report says.

The scheme is coordinated by a shared services centre run by Limerick City and Council Council on behalf of the 31 local authorities and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

The CAG’s report says the memorandum of understanding underpinning that arrangement has never been reviewed and there is a lack of targets for measuring how effective it, and HAP, are.

It says there is insufficient monitoring to check for official error, applicant error and suspected fraud in payments.

Data is not gathered on those who leave the scheme so that: “It is not possible to determine the underlying reasons giving rise to tenant led exits or whether some of these have resulted in a new tenancy arrangement being entered into with another landlord.”

All HAP properties are supposed to be inspected by local authorities but the number of inspections is falling short.

The CAG also says the performance of the scheme is measured chiefly by the number of new tenancies created which does not “facilitate an evaluation of the percentage of those requiring supports that are actually receiving them”.

The Department of Housing accepted the audit’s findings but said a review of HAP’s governance structures began last year and the report was recently received.

“The oversight group met on 7 September 2021 to formally adopt the report and to begin implementing a revised governance structure for HAP,” it said.