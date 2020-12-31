Grieving wife grateful she got to say final farewell to husband (91) in nursing home on day before he died

Jim and Aileen Neilan were together for 68 years, since they were teenagers.

A GRIEVING wife is thankful for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions around Christmas which allowed her to visit her husband of 68 years for the first time in three months – to say a final farewell just a day before he died.

The relaxing of restrictions enabled heartbroken Aileen Neilan (91), from Walkinstown, Dublin, to visit on compassionate grounds and hold hands with her 91-year old husband Jim for the first time since September, on Christmas Day.

The devoted couple had been teenage sweethearts, together since they were 19.

Sadly the much-loved dad of five passed away on St Stephen's Day from natural causes at the nursing home where he had lived for the past 16 months.

Jim was the reason why Aileen and their daughter Siobhan began a Voices for the Elderly support group to campaign for more visits for families to nursing home patients during the pandemic.

They believed the severe restrictions were heightening loneliness and mental health issues among the vulnerable in nursing homes.

Read More

Read More

Now Voices for the Elderly is working alongside Care Champions to lobby for ‘2x2x2’ – two visits twice a week by two people – a campaign which will continue despite the new lockdown.

"With the second lockdown, visits again were not permitted and then Dad wasn't well for a time so between everything, Mam hadn't seen him in person since September," said Siobhan.

"They had a few video calls but to be honest, they were too upsetting for them both so we stopped that.

"Thankfully, we got to see him because of the easing of restrictions. He wasn't well on Christmas Eve and was on a drip.

Expand Close Jim and Aileen Neilan as a young couple / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jim and Aileen Neilan as a young couple

"Mam got to see him on Christmas Day, side by side, for the last time. I stayed with him and played all his favourite music for him until he smiled up at me on St Stephen's Day before passing peacefully away.

"Dad was born in the Liberties and loved life right up until the end. In a way, we as a family are grateful that he didn't pass away next week when the full-force lockdown is in place as we may not have been there for him at the end.

"We are so grateful to the staff at the nursing home who showed him such genuine care, love and dignity. Despite all that, people need their families around them and so Dad was the reason I started campaigning for more compassion for the vulnerable to see their loved ones.

"My dad had a colourful life, working all over the world as a fitter engineer. He sold his paintings on St Stephen's Green when he retired and was chairman of our local community. He was a real people person. He loved company and people, and they loved him.

"Him and Mam lost their only son, Jimmy Jnr, at the age of 14. Dad kept a letter from little Jimmy beside his bed for 50-odd years and read every night the words which included: ‘Dad, I can't wait for you to come home so we can play and go for walks together’.

"No doubt that's what he is at at the moment and hopefully it won't be long before all nursing home residents will be able to go for walks with their families again."

Read More

Read More

Online Editors