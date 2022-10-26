Green minister says attacks on art ‘effective way’ of protesting against climate change

A Green Party minister has encouraged young people to attack historic artworks to demonstrate against climate change.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth told a group of students the recent attacks on famous paintings by climate activist is an impactful way of demonstrating.

Speaking at a special sitting of the Oireachtas Climate Change Committee in the Seanad chamber, Mr Smyth said: “I see people throwing tins of beans at paintings with glass on them or whatever, that’s a really effective thing to do, it draws attention.”

The Green TD was referencing an attack by climate activists on Vincent Van Gough’s Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery in London last week. Two women in their early 20s who threw soup on the painting were arrested after the stunt which included gluing their hands to wall of the museum.

Earlier this week, two copy-cat campaigners in German threw mashed potato at a work by Monet in a museum in Berlin. The two men, who also glued their hands to the wall, were arrested for the demonstration.

Mr Smyth said, while attacking art draws attention, words can also be used to highlight the dangers of climate change. He pointed to speeches made by David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg as examples of activists using “powerful words” to bring attention to climate issues.

The minister also branded former US President Donal Trump as “idiotic” due to his threats to spark trade wars with China and the EU over the manufacturing of goods.

Mr Smyth said the climate crisis has reached its current position because technology has “succeed too well” meaning it is cheaper to manufacturer and ship goods such as cars and clothes around the world.

“You don’t have to have your shoes fixed anymore, you can have them made in a factory on the other side of the world by robots,” he said.

He said “consumerism is a disease” and criticised people for buying things they did not need.