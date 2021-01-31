Green activist: I weighed myself four times a night, I was obsessed

Saoirse McHugh was 12 when an obsession with food and weight took over her life. "I distinctly remember," she says, "that I started hiding food and bingeing at 13."

Now one of Ireland's most high-profile environmental activists and a former member of the Green Party, she has kept her illness a secret for most of her life. "There is so much shame involved," she says. "It was something to hide because it feels superficial and silly and I found that if I told people along the way, you know, 'I have problems around eating' they would say 'but you look fine'. And I would just think 'Yeah, but I get out of bed to weigh myself four times a night'."

She grew up in the family home in Achill, Co Mayo, but "by my late teens it was really bad and when I moved out and went to college, it completely nose-dived".

The obsession swung between two distinct cycles. She would obsessively diet, exercise and starve. Then she would experience a complete loss of control.

"At one stage I had severe orthorexia - an obsession with eating the right 'clean' food. I only would eat organic food grown in England, vegetarian, in season. I had all these daft rules - I couldn't eat past 6pm and I would skip breakfast. I'd drink iced-water, which I hated, but anything to help burn an extra few calories. And I would exercise for four hours a day."

Then the other cycle would kick in. "I would binge and purge, binge and purge, binge and purge. I could binge for days on end and then purge until I couldn't speak and the blood vessels around my eyes had burst." Every time she would tell herself it was the last time. And the nature of her disorder meant that "every single time I absolutely believed it".

Until, that is, the smallest trigger set her off. "I could be at someone's house on a Friday night, have half a bag of crisps and then obsess about it.

"I wouldn't even be able to have a conversation because the thought of the food was stuck in my head. I would make up an excuse to leave, then I'd go to the shop and spend €40 on chocolate and I'd be gone for the weekend to binge. I was trapped. I couldn't stop. It's like being possessed."

Rock bottom eventually came while she was working on a dream job in Alaska.

"At the time the girl I lived with knew what was happening and tried her best to help me, but by that stage I needed professional help. We scheduled meal times together and one day I remember she came back and I was supposed to have been be working. I had gone and taken six Kit Kat bars and I was hiding in our bathroom, eating them all.

"I'd made myself sick and then gone in and gotten a huge bowl of ice cream with loads of cereal, syrup - anything that would pack in sugar. And I was eating that in the bathroom when she came in.

"I stood there holding this disgusting mixture. She just looked at me and I burst into tears. I said 'I need help so badly' and she sat there with me, hugging me. That was really, really hard."

She tried to seek help on at least three separate occasions. Each time the GPs - who were all based outside of Mayo because she was too embarrassed to go locally - "just didn't get it."

One doctor even asked her if she was gay when she told him food was the sole relationship in her life.

Eventually she broke down and told her parents about her secret. "They organised for me to attend the Dean Clinic, which is expensive and I couldn't afford it myself. To be honest they couldn't afford it either, but they did it."

She saw a team of psychiatrists and psychologists and was also prescribed SSRI medication. She underwent cognitive behaviour therapy, which she says was "life changing".

Now, she says about her recovery: "I still marvel at myself at how I can meet a friend, have tea and a slice of cake, and not go into a spin. I don't take my recovery for granted and that's why I think it's so important that others get help."

Saoirse has been moved to speak because of the sharp increase in hospital admissions for eating disorders during the pandemic. An article published this month in the Irish Medical Journal notes a 66pc increase in 2020 compared with 2019. The authors attribute the increase to a number of factors including anxiety relating to the pandemic, the impact of restrictions, and the loss of protective factors. Saoirse says lockdown has been "the perfect storm".

"All I would say to anyone struggling is that it is treatable and it's not just happening because you have no control, or you're greedy. It took me years before I realised it was something I could recover from with the right medical help."

For support call 01 210 7906 or email alex@bodywhys.ie