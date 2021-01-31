| 3.6°C Dublin

Green activist: I weighed myself four times a night, I was obsessed

Saoirse McHugh speaks to Niamh Horan about her struggle with an eating disorder that began when she was 12

Former Green Party member Saoirse McHugh received treatment for an eating disorder Expand

Saoirse McHugh was 12 when an obsession with food and weight took over her life. "I distinctly remember," she says, "that I started hiding food and bingeing at 13."

Now one of Ireland's most high-profile environmental activists and a former member of the Green Party, she has kept her illness a secret for most of her life. "There is so much shame involved," she says. "It was something to hide because it feels superficial and silly and I found that if I told people along the way, you know, 'I have problems around eating' they would say 'but you look fine'. And I would just think 'Yeah, but I get out of bed to weigh myself four times a night'."

She grew up in the family home in Achill, Co Mayo, but "by my late teens it was really bad and when I moved out and went to college, it completely nose-dived".

