'Greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history' - tributes paid to Larry Gogan

LARRY Gogan has been remembered as "the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history", following the announcement of his death this morning.

Friends, colleagues and fans have paid tribute following the news of his death, aged 81.

Marty Whelan shared photos of them on social media and said: "Larry Gogan a dear friend. A wonderful man. May he rest in peace."

Today FM's Ed Smith also spoke about Larry's incredible broadcasting career, which spanned over 50 years.

He said: "Larry Gogan was and will always be the finest music presenter this country has ever produced.

"His elegance and genuine passion for pop tunes on the air was matched by his decency and kindness off it. Every hour was 'the golden hour' when Larry took the mic. RIP The Greatest."

Author Cathy Kelly remarked on the death of Larry just days after the death of RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane.

"Farewell to the iconic Marian Finnucane, brilliant & ground breaking broadcaster & today, another sad goodbye to loveliest man in radio, Larry Gogan. Golden man with a golden voice," she wrote on Twitter.

TV chef Catherine Fulvio recalled how Larry's radio shows were part of many Irish people's childhoods.

She said: "So saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Larry Gogan.

"I grew up listening to him and as kids we were always shouting out the answers to the #justaminute quiz, whether we were right or wrong! What fun memories."

Dan Healy, Head of RTE 2FM, has remembered Mr Gogan as "the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history".

“Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built – he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music.

"Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply,” he said.

Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ, paid tribute to Mr Gogan this morning.

She said in a statement: "Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.

"Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

"He returns now to his beloved Florrie - we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves."

Online Editors