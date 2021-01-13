| 9.4°C Dublin

Grandmothers step in to walk bride down aisle as pandemic scuppers plans for seven bridesmaids

Megan and Tom with the their bridesmaids Mary Kennedy (90) and Gillian Holloway (80). PIC: Belfast Telegraph Expand

Lauren Harte

It's not every day you watch your new bride walked down the aisle by her two elderly grandmothers - but that's exactly what happened to one groom.

Newtownards man Tom Cahoon had spent months planning his dream wedding to Megan Kennedy on March 28, 2020.

But then, with just two weeks to go before the big day, Covid-19 struck.

