Grandfather tells how 11-year-old grandson saved him when their boat capsized in ‘freezing’ lake

An 11-year-old boy has saved his grandfather from a “freezing” lake after the pair got into difficulty while out fishing.

Sean Stoker said he was on a small rowing boat with his grandson Callum Clarke on a lake near Tulsk, Co Roscommon, last Thursday evening when they capsized.

Mr Stroker told RTÉ’s Liveline that he was fishing for pike with his grandson when his line got caught in reeds near the shoreline. His grandson rowed the boat closer to the reeds and Mr Stroker attempted to stand up and free his fishing line. As he was doing so, he said a stiff breeze turned the boat and knocked him into the water.

Mr Stroker described the water as “freezing and shocking” and added that he was instantly scared for his own safety and that of his 11-year-old grandson.

As he attempted to surface, Mr Stroker said the boat capsized and his grandson was forced to jump from it. He said he went under the water again and was brought to the surface by his grandson who was holding him by his collar.

Mr Stroker said they were both wearing life jackets but his failed to inflate. Callum spotting this, grabbed a board from the overturned boat and told his grandfather to hold on to it as the pair paddled to shore.

Mr Stroker said that when they made it to shore, he was having trouble breathing and Callum ran back to their car to get his phone and raise the alarm.

He said that initially they could not reach anyone by phone but luckily, they got to the lake via his brother’s land so help was close by.

He added that he had previously shown Callum how to drive his car, in case of such an emergency, but it was not necessary as his breathing returned to normal.

Mr Stroker described the whole incident and the actions of his grandson as “unbelievable”. He became very emotional on-air when talking about the bravery and calmness which Callum had shown.

“He said that he’d drive the jeep, but he didn’t have to – I was able to manage it. He had it all planned in his head what he was going to do. I just can’t thank him enough and I want to thank him publicly. He’s such a wonderful boy.”

Callum’s mother Jackie echoed the words of his grandfather and said the family cannot put into words how “proud” they are of him for the way he “kept his head”.

Meanwhile Callum, who is in sixth class in primary school, said he jumped in to save his grandad.

“He went into the water and the boat started to tip. The board went out to one side with him and I jumped out and got the board. He went down under the water twice. Then he was holding onto the board and he put his head on my shoulder and then I just kicked my legs and we got into the shore,” he said.

Callum’s grandfather thanked him live on-air saying: “I just want to thank you so much. I want to thank you in public so the whole world can hear it and hear me thanking you for what you’ve done.

“I’ll never, ever forget it and I owe you a total debt of gratitude. Thank you very much. You can ask for anything you like and you’ll get it.”

To which Callum replied: “A Playstation 5.”