Grandfather of three-year-old killed in car collision ‘heartbroken’

The grandfather of a three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car in Co Down has said he is heartbroken.

Kai Corkum, from the Ards area, died on the Moville Road in Newtownards in Co Down on Thursday, police said.

The incident involving a silver Volkswagen Golf happened at about 5.20pm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested, but has since been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Kenneth Corkum posted on social media that he was “heartbroken” at the loss of Kai.

DUP MP Jim Shannon said it was a heartbreaking tragedy for the family.

He added: “There wouldn’t be a person in the community who wouldn’t be thinking about them.”

Police closed the road for most of Thursday night and into Friday morning due to the seriousness of the incident.

The community - described as a close circle where everyone knows each other - was united in grief and united in offering the family their prayers and support.

"There is nothing that can be said at this time," said DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong Cotter, "but I speak for all when I say whatever they need, however we can help, we are ready to be there for them.

"All everyone wanted to know was how he was doing and hoping he would pull through.

"It is beyond sad. Words such as heartbreak, tragedy, horrific come are easy. All we can do is pray and be there for the family.

"I was helping out with our church Nativity and all the little three-year-olds were dressed as animals and you can't help of think of that mummy who has lost her son."

Kai attended the Chuckles nursery of Castle Gardens Primary School. On Friday it called off its Christmas service.

"Today has been a very challenging day for everybody associated with our school," the school said in a Facebook post.

"Thank-you for all the support, thoughts and prayers that we have been offered from schools, churches and members of the local community."

The PSNI previously appealed for witnesses: "Police would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Newtownards on 101 quoting reference number 1000 13/12/18."

