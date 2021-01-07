Grandfather (95) hopes vaccine will allow hospital visitors as he becomes first in Kerry to get jab

John Cremin, from Knocknagree, County Cork, a 95-year-old father and grandfather resident at Killarney Community Hospital, was the first community hospital resident to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Kerry from Nurse Alan Horgan on Thursday morning. Photo: Don MacMonagle

A NINETY-FIVE year old Kerry grandfather became the first person in the Kingdom to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

John Cremin (95) received the jab at Killarney Community Hospital as the HSE rolled-out the vaccination campaign for care facilities across the country.

Mr Cremin is originally from Knocknagree, just across the border in Cork, and is a father of four and grandfather of six.

He has been a resident at Killarney Community Hospital since 2013 - and said he is now dreaming of being able to receive visitors again in the near future thanks to the vaccine.

“We haven’t been able to have visitors for a while now," he said.

"I’m not a bit worried about getting the vaccine - it is good that it’s here. I’m very glad to be getting my vaccine today, it’s not something that happens every week.”

Mr Cremin received the jab alongside frontline healthcare workers as the HSE works to help protect the most vulnerable in society.

Killarney Community Hospital Director of Nursing Máire Flynn was the first staff member to be vaccinated.

“I am delighted that we are receiving the vaccine, and so happy for our residents and our staff," she said.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has made this happen, and so happy to be a part of this. Our residents are very excited, and are thrilled to be getting something that gives us all new hope for 2021."

"The important thing about these vaccinations is that they will help us to keep our residents safe.”

Assistant Director of Nursing Elaine Sheehan was part of the team of vaccinators delivering the first vaccines.

“We’ve a busy few days ahead but it’ll all be worth it. It is just great to be at this point where we can begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel. People realised that we can’t continue to live like this. For staff, this is not just about ourselves, this is about protecting our residents,” she said.

Elaine added that staff and residents received literature about the vaccine over the last few days.

“Anyone with any questions has been able to talk to myself and the other peer vaccinators. We’re constantly communicating with people, supporting and reassuring them.”

Vaccinations will continue at Killarney Community Hospital until Saturday as vaccinators work to offer the vaccine to approximately 200 staff and more than 90 residents.

It marked the beginning of Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare’s vaccination campaign in residential facilities across the south west.

In accordance with the priority guidelines, residents aged over 65 in long-term care are among the first to receive the vaccine.

The comprehensive vaccination programme will see Cork Kerry Community Healthcare teams vaccinate residents and staff at more than 125 locations.

From next week, vaccination teams will travel to 22 locations in Cork and 11 in Kerry.

"We expect to vaccinate more than 3,500 staff and residents next week alone, and this programme will accelerate in the following weeks," a HSE spokesperson said.

"While a provisional schedule of vaccination dates is in place, this schedule is subject to constant change. However, we can confirm that we aim to have made both doses of the vaccination available to all the staff and residents of such facilities by the end of February."

Online Editors