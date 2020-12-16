Tom Ross died last month when part of a building he was renovating in Tralee, Co Kerry, collapsed

THE family of a builder killed last month when part of a three-storey building he had been renovating in Tralee, Co Kerry, collapsed on top of him have paid tribute to the devoted father.

Tom Ross (68) was killed in the incident, leaving his family mourning the loss of a “gentle giant” just weeks before Christmas.

Son-in-law John Palmer said their lives “will never be the same again” but that the memories of the “stand-out figure with the distinctive beard” would never fade.

“It is very hard to understand how someone so kind, loveable and gentle could be taken away from us so suddenly and tragically,” he said.

Adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren he was a "superhero to them,” explained Mr Palmer. “He never missed a birthday, and they would look forward to his visits, not just for the presents, but for the big bear-hug they would receive from him.”

Read More

There were a series of hand-written messages left at the location on Tralee's Ashe Street where the fatal accident happened on November 28.

One read: “Grandad – Thank you for taking care of my family and I. People like you made the world a better place … every time I met you, you made my life better”.

Another note said: “I will miss you so much. I can't believe you are actually gone. We will remember all the happy times”.

The third read: “God has taken you from us too soon, you will always be in our hearts and thoughts”.

And a fourth grandchild wrote: “Your smile is something I miss already”.

A gifted builder, “blessed with the strength of two good men”, Mr Ross was “honest, hardworking and held in high esteem”.

“His easy-going personality, roguish smile and big heart left a lasting impression on many people,” said Mr Palmer.

“Whether you met him in a cafe, on the street or in a builders’ yard, he always had a few words for everyone. If you asked him how he was, a regular reply was, ‘Sure, God is good and I'm above ground’.”

Once while travelling between jobs, Mr Ross found his exit partially blocked off by a builders’ skip that had just been dropped off.

“He simply got out of his jeep, put his shoulder to the skip and pushed it across the road,” smiled Mr Palmer. “People stopped and watched in amazement, traffic stopped on the street, a coach full of tourists came off the bus to photograph this hulk-like figure pushing this skip across the road.

"With the coach driver commenting, ‘You can see Slea Head in Dingle and the Ring of Kerry any day of the year, but you will never again in your lifetime see that’.”

An easygoing and unassuming man, Mr Ross didn't have much interest in the material things in life. “When he bought a jeep or a van for himself, there was a good chance that it was older than half the population of Tralee.

“He once told me he was the proud owner of two pairs of working boots, but that he could only wear one pair at a time. For a special family occasion he would inspect the two pairs and, picking the cleanest of the two, they were attacked with a wet cloth and he’d pick the best of of the two.”

It will be a Christmas like no other for his wife Noreen, children John, Samantha, Mike, Carol, Charmaine, Justin, Selena, Mandy and David, their mother Bridget (Clifford), brother George, sisters May, Catherine, Rebecca, Helena, Elizabeth and stepson Timothy.

Hundreds of mourners lined the road in Fenit on December 1 to pay their respects as Mr Ross’s funeral cortege left Saint John’s Oratory and travelled to Réalt na Mara cemetery in Churchill.

Since then, gardaí have launched an investigation into a fake fundraising page set up on Facebook following Mr Ross’s death asking for donations towards the cost of his funeral after the family raised the alarm.

An investigation into his death has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority.

“We are still struggling to come to terms with the reality of what has happened, we are all gutted,” said Mr Palmer.

Read More





Online Editors