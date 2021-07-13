GPs have ‘no role’ in issuing Digital Covid Certs 

GPs have been told they have no role in the issuing of documentation to patients in respect of the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC).

In a letter to GPs this morning Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the GP committee in the Irish Medical Organisation(IMO) said any letter or email from GPs will not be be valid as a Digital Covid Certificate.

His early morning letter followed claims by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin that people who had a positive test for Covid-19 could ask their doctor to write a letter of confirmation.

The minister who was on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland caused consternation among GPs who are already overburdened with Covid-19 and non-Covid 19 health care workloads.

It was later clarified the minister was incorrect.

Dr McCauley’s letter seen by Independent.ie said: “Please see below information from Government in respect of the four types of Digital Covid Certificate – in particular please note that a helpline is being established for Certificate Based on Recovery (Positive Covid Test).”

It’s understood that Ossain Smyth’s office of public procurement and eGovernment, at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, will send out letters to people vaccinated by their GP or in a pharmacy.

The information will be provided to Mr Smyth’s by the HSE, who will get it from GPs and pharmacies.

Minister Ossian Smyth later apologised on behalf of colleague Minister Catherine Martin who had said the public could call GPs and test centres, for Covid-19 recovery certs, to get into indoor dining.

Minister Smyth, who’s not involved in the indoor dining discussions but who’s leading the international travel digital certificate roll out, told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ 1: “It’s a misunderstanding, the doctors are right, the doctors are not going to be involved in issuing recovery certs….

“That’s a misunderstanding (what Minister Martin said) and I apologise on her behalf….

“If you were tested positive for covid in the last six months, do not ring your GP or vaccination centre, I apologise for that, it’s quite complicated.”

Minister Smyth added: “I issue recovery certs based on if you tested positive in the last 180 days by the HSE, when you went into a HSE test centre, which might not have involved the doctor at all.

It comes as people who have recovered from Covid-19 going abroad as soon as the travel ban lifts on July 19 may not get their DCC in the initial days.

This is because a full call centre set up by the Government to deal with queries relating to the certs will not be in operation until July 19.

While an emergency call centre is currently in operation to deal with concerns from passengers who are travelling soon, it will not be able to issue EU DCC certs to recovered people.

Most vaccinated passengers will receive their certs in the coming days by email or post, while those who take PCR tests will receive their certs from the testing provider.

However, recovered passengers will have to ring a dedicated call centre to request their certs - but this will not be in operation until July 19, the day the DCC kicks in.

This means that passengers who recovered from Covid in the past six months who have not been vaccinated or tested may not get their certs until a few days after July 19.

“In relation to recovery certificates, we’re going to operate on a pull basis - so you’re going to have to request them,” assistant secretary general at Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, told the Oireachtas transport committee this morning.

“That service will be available from the full, fully functional call centre which will be set up from the 19th. So we will not be able to take those requests in advance of that, we will not be able to process them.

“We might be able to take some requests possibly, as they come through on the helpline, but we won’t be able to process them until the 19th when we have the full call centre up and running,” she said.

Ms Canavan added this is the “current intention” and that she does not think “we’ll be able to do any better than that in terms of the recovery certs”.

Around 160,000 vaccination certs are currently in the post and there are 60,000 to 70,000 certs being printed per day.

People who were vaccinated through a GP or a pharmacy will likely receive their certs in the post, the committee was told

Some 12,000 emails with certs were issued last night as a test run through emails, however, an additional 750,000 certs in the coming day or two.

The Government hopes to have a million certs issued through email by lunchtime tomorrow.

People vaccinated in vaccination centres will most likely receive their cert on the email address they used to register with through the vaccine portal.

Meanwhile the Oireachtas Health Committee has voted in favour of bypassing pre-legislative scrutiny for the Government’s plans to introduce Covid-19 passes for indoor dining.

Eight Government TDs and senators over ruled six members of the Opposition who were seeking a comprehensive review of the controversial new legislation.

The committee was briefed by Department of Health officials this morning on the proposed indoor passes for people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19.

After the meeting, there was an intense debate between members over whether the legislation should be scrutinised before it is put before a vote in the Dáil.

A resolution could not be reached so a vote was called and the Government TDs and senators won.

This means the legislation will now go before the Dáil and Seanad as early as tomorrow. Opposition TDs have complained the Dáil debate on the new laws for eating inside pubs, restaurants and cafes is only 90 minutes.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said there are “lot of landmines” in the legislation and that is why he wanted more thorough scrutiny.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly was also critical of the plans for passes for people who are vaccinated. Mr Kelly said he has never seen “such a mess” being made of legislation by a government