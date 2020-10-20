GPs drafted in to tackle crisis as public health teams too overwhelmed to trace all contacts of confirmed Covid cases

GPs are being drafted to tackle the crisis in contacting people who may have been exposed to Covid-19 as the HSE tracing system becomes overwhelmed.

As the country prepares for six weeks of lockdown, Independent.ie has learned that GPs are being asked to assess people who come forward as contacts of those who have been diagnosed with the infection.

It comes as the HSE public health teams are so inundated they cannot track all contacts of people diagnosed with the virus.

In a letter to GPs the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP chair Dr Denis McCauley said today: "You will be aware from your own practice experience over recent days that there is a significant increase in Covid-19 calls and indeed calls from close contacts of positive cases.

"Up to this point GPs only dealt with patients presenting for Covid-19 referral based on assessment where patients have symptoms and in line with the testing algorithm. However given the very significant and rapid increase in numbers there is extreme pressure on our public health medical colleagues and on the contact tracing systems. This has impacted on their ability to respond quickly to close contacts and our public health specialists are prioritising workplace, educational and residential facilities outbreaks.

"This is a short term issue that will be resolved within the next week to 10 days. For this short time period GPs are being asked to assist in the testing referral process for a particular category of patients who are self-identifying as close contacts and who present to your practice. This is a significant ask of GPs who are already under pressure however we believe it is necessary at this time given the surges across all communities and in support of our public health colleagues for a defined period of time while additional staff are being recruited/trained and IT enhancements are put in place. For this category of patients and in these cases (close contacts) the GP will be entitled to claim two calls using the STC Code CB.

"Under no circumstances are GPs being asked to undertake any Contact Tracing or to identify patients who fall into this category. It is absolutely recognised that public health are experts in contact tracing and there is no role for GPs in that process."

Category of Patient: 1. A patient who proactively contacts the practice and advises that they are a close contact but have not yet been contacted by public health 2. A patient who proactively contacts the practice and advises that they have been directed to do so by HSE For these patients, whether they are symptomatic or not the GP should:

Refer for a test and give advice on need to self-isolate for 14 days;

When test result comes through contact patient:  If test is negative reinforce advice on continued restricted movement for remainder of the 14 days and not to attend school/work or participate in any social activities  If test is positive reinforce advice on continued self-isolation for 10 days or 5 days following clearing up of any fever, whichever is the later;  No requirement to undertake contact tracing that remains within the remit of public health and patient can be advised accordingly. It is important to remember that under the Agreement reached with the HSE GPs may claim for 2 COVID Assessment/Referral calls for patients.

The IMO are currently in discussion with the HSE around additional nursing and admin supports and initiatives announced under the Winter Plan and Budget 2021.

Online Editors