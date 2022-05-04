GP defends decision to prescribe oral contraceptives to two older patients against recommended medical practice – inquiry

A GP who advertised herself as a gynaecologist despite having no authorisation from the Irish Medical Council has defended her decision to prescribe oral contraceptives to two older, high-risk patients against recommended medical practice, an inquiry has heard.

Dorota Sanocka, who practises at Our Clinic Sanocka based at Clogheen Business Park, Co Cork, appeared before the Irish Medical Council (IMC) hearing on Wednesday to face allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance relating to her care of the two patients.

The IMC's fitness-to-practise committee heard two doctors from the Owenabue Medical Centre in Carrigaline, Co Cork, where the two patients normally attend raised concerns about Dr Sanocka.

Dr Sanocka, a Polish national who qualified as a doctor in 1987, has been registered to practice in Ireland since 2012.

Until last year, she operated a clinic at Woodfield, Station Road, Blarney, Co Cork.

The inquiry heard that Dr Sanocka prescribed Yasmin, an oral contraceptive containing both oestrogen and progesterone, to a 47-year-old woman known as Patient A, who had high blood pressure and was also a smoker on March 31, 2016.

She is also accused of prescribing Yasmin to treat an ovarian cyst in a 60-year-old woman, known as Patient B, who suffered from hypertension and high cholesterol, on November 23, 2015, and a separate allegation of failing to refer the woman for further investigation of an ovarian mass.

The final allegation relates to claims by Dr Sanocka posted on her clinic's website on or around March 22, 2017, that she was a specialist in gynaecology and andrology when she was not listed on the IMC's register to conduct specialist medicine.

Counsel for the IMC, Elaine Finneran BL, said the allegations would also represent a failure to meet the standards of competence that would reasonably be expected of a qualified doctor.

On day six of the hearing, the committee heard from Professor Maciej Kurpisz, the Head of the Department of Reproductive Biology and Stem Cells at the Institute of Human Genetics in Poznan, Poland.

Prof Kurpisz spoke via an interpreter and was asked questions by Dr Sanocka.

Professor Kurpisz said the qualifications Dr Sanocka earned in Poland would allow her to describe herself as a specialist in gynaecology in Poland.

In relation to Dr Sanocka's treatment of Patient A, he said he believed her actions were "balanced".

Patient A previously told the inquiry Dr Sanocka did not explain the risks of the treatment she prescribed in her evidence.

Prof Kurpisz said he believed Dr Sanocka was aware of the risks and benefits of the treatment she prescribed, and would have discussed this with the patient.

He did not feel Patient A had any habits that placed her at higher risk.

Prof Kurpisz said he felt the conservative treatment Dr Socacka chose was required.

He said that treatment choice was a "rational decision" and said he believed Dr Socacka fully informed both patients of the risks.

Elaine Finneran, BL for the IMC CEO, asked Prof Krupisz if a physician is departing from medical guidelines to administer treatment if it is important to discuss risks and benefits with a patient.

"Obviously", Prof Kurpisz replied.

The committee previously heard from GP Eimear McCarthy, who said she was "surprised and concerned", given Patient A's medical history, that she had been prescribed Yasmin by Dr Sanocka.

Dr McCarthy said she advised Patient A to stop taking medicine because she was over 35 and a smoker, which placed her at an increased risk of blood clots and higher blood pressure.

However, Prof Kurpisz said the best outcome for the patient (he believes) would involve going outside the guidelines.

"I believe introducing the oestrogen treatment would help her regenerate uterine lining and improve her overall health."

Prof Kurpisz accepted that this treatment was outside the guidelines but did not accept it was wrong for the patient.

"It (prescribing within the guidelines) makes the doctor's job easier, but it doesn't always make it safer for the patient," he said.

"The recommendations given are not always there to ensure patient safety."

The hearing heard another GP, Dr Deirdre Lundy, a GP with specialist knowledge of women's reproductive health medicine, previously told the inquiry there were alternative treatments available to patient A that would have been safer.

Prof Kurpisz disagreed and said, "We can't base our decisions based on opinions without definite evidence."

Ms Finneran began to question Prof Kurpisz about Patient B, who she described as being 60 years of age with hypotension and high cholesterol.

Speaking in Polish, Dr Sanocka objected to the line of questioning relating to Patient B; through the interpreter, she said she was objecting based on the fact that at the time of seeing the patient, her blood pressure and cholesterol were stable.

"At the time Patient B presented herself to me her blood pressure and cholesterol were stabilised, “ Dr Sanocka said through the interpreter.

“I have information her cholesterol went up but that was because she was taking statins."

She added the patient did not complain about pain in the lower abdomen which would indicate problems with the reproductive organs.

The inquiry continues tomorrow.