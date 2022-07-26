Government willing to improve offer in public-sector pay talks, says Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has indicated that the Government is prepared to improve its €1.2bn pay offer at talks on a review of the public-sector wage agreement.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the minister said the Government will not chase inflation and “we will need the unions to meet us as well”.

Unions rejected a Government offer that would mean pay rises worth 7pc for public servants this year and next.

The previous offer tabled by the Government would cost an extra €1.2bn, bringing the total cost of its Building Momentum pay agreement to €2.3bn.

Minister McGrath’s remarks come as public-sector union leaders are due to meet tomorrow to discuss their strategy after warning they will hold ballots on industrial action next month.

The strike threat came after talks on a review of the current Building Momentum agreement broke down at the Workplace Relations Commission last month.

Minister McGrath said the Government is prepared to be as flexible “as we possibly can”.

“And there is a willingness on the part of Government to improve the offer that is there,” he said.

“But we will need the unions to meet us as well. We’ll be guided by the Workplace Relations Commission as to when they believe the conditions are right to re-enter those discussions.”

He said the Government is willing to discuss the timing of pay increases, and the possibility of flat-rate payments for the lower-paid, and certainly wants to avoid a situation where there is any industrial action.

“I’m sure the unions want to avoid that as well,” he said.

“The best way to avoid that is through discussion and through negotiation and both parties have to stretch themselves, that’s the reality. If people go into negotiations adopting fixed positions, then nothing will ever get agreed.”

He said the Government made an offer, which it believes is a good offer of a 7pc pay rise over two years. This includes a 1pc increase paid in February this year and another 1pc rise due in October under the existing deal.

“We are willing to be as flexible as we possibly can but we will not chase inflation and we are not going to set wage increases that seek to match the level of inflation that’s there,” he said.

“Because we know what the lesson is from that policy. The lesson is: it results in inflation becoming embedded in the system. It leads to second- and third-round effects and it makes it even harder to get inflation under control. So any deal has to be affordable and sustainable and it has to recognise that the Government cannot fully offset through pay alone the impact of inflation, because we’ve other levers that we will be using in the context of the Budget in a short number of weeks’ time.”

What we are seeking to do here is to make commitments to improve pay that we can sustain in the medium to long term

He said claims by senior Siptu official John King yesterday that the Government refused to re-engage in talks with the WRC and that this breached the pay deal were “simply not true”.

“The Government has continued to engage with the WRC since the talks that we held last month ended unsuccessfully,” he said.

“And those discussions with the WRC have continued into last week, and the Government has indicated a willingness to re-enter negotiations”.

He said there are constraints but “we do want to achieve new pay arrangements”. “We recognise that Building Momentum, the current pay deal, was agreed at a time when inflation was at an entirely different level to where it is now,” he said. “And so we are prepared to improve the terms of Building Momentum and I think that the sooner that we can do that the better.”

He said the Government would like a pay agreement for 2023 as well, to have certainty about the public pay bill, which is about a third of current expenditure.

“We recognise that the living standards of public servants are under real pressure as they are of course for people on fixed incomes and private-sector workers as well,” he added.

He noted that he has a duty to ensure the public service pay bill remains affordable, not just this year and next year, but into the future.

“Because we have a really high level of inflation now,” he said. “It’s not going to last indefinitely, but what we are seeking to do here is to make commitments to improve pay that we can sustain in the medium to long term.”